HONTIVEROS: USE IDLE LANDS TO BUILD 'EDIBLE GARDENS' IN URBAN AREAS AMID HIGH FOOD COSTS AND FALLING INCOMES

Senator Risa Hontiveros on Friday urged the Department of Agriculture (DA) to partner with local government units (LGUs) to use 'idle' lands for 'edible community gardens' as food prices shoot up and incomes fall amid the coronavirus crisis.

The Senator's call came after rising food and transport prices drove up the consumer price index up by 4.2 percent in January 2021. Hontiveros said that these 'edible community gardens' will allow poor communities to produce food for their own consumption and to shorten value chains.

"Kapag pinahiram para sa farming ang mga bakanteng lote sa syudad, hindi lang problema sa magastos na transport at supply chain disruptions ang matutugan kundi pati na rin ang kawalan ng pambili ng pagkain ng mga kababayan nating nakararanas ng gutom," she said.

Hontiveros referred to a well-documented experiment in Cagayan de Oro City: "Sa ginawang food gardens sa Cagayan de Oro noon, pito sa bawat sampung kilo ng ani ang napupunta sa personal consumption ng mga nag-aalaga ng mga pananim. Ang natitirang tatlong kilo ay para sa palengke. Pinahiram din ng mga private landowners ang lupa nila. Bukod sa bayanihan ay sinigurado ng LGU na walang illegal squatting na papayagan," she added.

The Senator noted that a technical study must be conducted to easily identify the parcels of land that are vacant and may be dedicated for the duration of the pandemic for urban agriculture.

"Mayroon tayong imbentaryo ng 3,500 ektaryang lupa sa National Capital Region na pagmamay-ari ng gobyerno, madami dyan ay bakante. Nariyan din ang easements ng Pasig at Tullahan rivers na binakante na ng ating informal settler families. Banggitin na rin natin ang easements ng MWSS main pipes na maari ding magamit," the senator explained.

"Long overdue na ang pagpapalakas sa mga programang tututok sa urban agriculture. Dati na itong nakitang viable solution sa patuloy na tumataas na populasyon sa mga siyudad at urban area. Ngayon, susi ito para maiwasan natin ang napipintong krisis sa kagutuman," Hontiveros concluded.