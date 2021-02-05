POE ON WEARING FACE MASK INSIDE VEHICLES:

I ask the IATF to rethink its policy requiring occupants of a vehicle to wear anti-virus masks even if they are from the same household.

This order is simply ludicrous and unrealistic.

The car is like an extension of the family's house. As long as there are no strangers inside it, it can be considered as their private bubble.

Wearing face mask should be required in public transportation and carpooling, but not inside private vehicles carrying members of same household.

When we conduct our hearing on February 9, we will ask them to explain fully this matter.