Press Release

February 6, 2021 Bong Go says anyone qualified may run for the presidency, but stresses it is too early for election talks as overcoming pandemic is utmost priority Senator Christopher "Bong" Go said that anyone qualified has the right to run for the presidency, but emphasized that he and President Rodrigo Duterte would rather focus on serving the Filipino people to overcome the pandemic. "Alam n'yo, karapatan po ng bawat Pilipino ang tumakbo. This is democracy. Karapatan po (nila) na tumakbo bilang Pangulo," said Go, referring to some personalities reportedly gunning for the post, during an interview right after he personally assisted typhoon victims in Legazpi City, Albay on Friday, February 5. "Pero para sa amin ni Pangulong Duterte, 'wag muna natin pag-usapan ang pulitika dahil nasa pandemya pa tayo. Importante malagpasan natin ang pandemyang ito. Baka wala na tayong pag-usapang pulitika 'pag 'di natin nalagpasan ang pandemyang ito," he added. As for proposals to defer the conduct of face-to-face campaigns, Go said that it is the mandate of the Commission on Elections to decide on the matter. He emphasized that the integrity of the elections is of utmost importance. "Ako naman po, trabaho ng COMELEC 'yan. Mandato ng COMELEC paano nila patakbuhin ang eleksyon. Importante po malinis na eleksyon at bigyan ng pagkakataon ang bawat Pilipino na makaboto," Go said. He also urged COMELEC to always consider and prioritize the health of Filipinos while preparing for the conduct of the upcoming elections. "Dapat po balansehin muna ng COMELEC -- lalo na pagdating sa kalusugan. Health first, buhay po muna ng Pilipino. Dapat sigurado silang protektado laban sa COVID-19," he added. Earlier, the executive department said that it is still too early to decide on the ban on face-to-face campaigning as the country still has not started its vaccination program. Presidential spokesman Harry Roque said that the government must wait for results of the vaccination program before deciding on the proposed ban on face-to-face elections campaign. Go concurred, saying "habang papalapit ng papalapit, may mga nadidiskubre naman tayo. Ito namang COVID-19, bago po ito, pinag-aaralan naman ng lahat. 'Di lang ng gobyerno dito sa bansa, kasama na sa ibang bansa, pinag-aaralan nila habang tumatagal." "So, titingnan ng COMELEC 'yan kung pwede na bang ituloy 'yung face-to-face, so alam na po ng COMELEC ang trabaho n'ya. Importante malinis ang halalan, mabigyan ng pagkakataon ang bawat Pilipino na makaboto," he emphasized. COMELEC commissioner Rowena Guanzon said face-to-face campaign activities for the upcoming 2022 elections may still be allowed, but health protocols must be observed. Some lawmakers have suggested the conduct of physically distanced town hall meetings instead. As for who he will vote for the president in the elections, Go said that he will choose the person who can continue the legacy of Duterte and bring the country towards full recovery from the pandemic. "Para sa akin, kung sino po 'yung unang-una makapagpatuloy po ng inumpisahang pagbabago ng ating mahal na Pangulong Duterte. Pangalawa, kung sino po ang makakadala sa ating bansa sa recovery, in our path towards full recovery. Napaka-importante po ito sa panahong ito, lalo na po bagsak ang ekonomiya," Go said. "Kung sino po makakapagserbisyo na talagang makakatulong sa bawat Pilipino na maka-recover ang ating bansa. Tapos sino ang taong totoong nagmamahal sa kanyang kapwa Pilipino," he concluded.