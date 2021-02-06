Press Release

February 6, 2021 Bong Go assures Filipinos that the government will protect them against counterfeit COVID-19 vaccines; urges concerned agencies to conduct investigation, crackdown Senator Christopher "Bong" Go urged concerned government agencies to conduct an investigation and crackdown on reported fake COVID-19 vaccines as he assured Filipinos that the government will do its best to protect them and provide sufficient, safe, and effective vaccines provided by legitimate manufacturers and as approved by health experts and the Food and Drug Administration. "Ako po ay nananawagan sa ating Food and Drug Administration na imbestigahan po ito. Hulihin po ito. Ang BOC (Bureau of Customs), bantayan n'yo pong mabuti. Ang ating kapulisan, ang NBI (National Bureau of Investigation), bantayan n'yong maigi. Hulihin po itong (nagpapakalat ng fake vaccines) na ito," Go said during an interview right after he personally led the distribution of various kinds of assistance to typhoon victims in Legazpi City, Albay on Friday, February 5. He also warned those who allow the entry of counterfeit vaccines into the country, saying, "Kapag nahuli n'yo na po 'yung mga nagpapasok ng mga fake na vaccines, iturok n'yo po dun sa mga nagpapasok para sila ang unang turukan ng pekeng vaccine." "Alam mo, hindi katanggap-tanggap ang nagpapasok ng peke. Naghihirap na nga ang Pilipino, tapos dadaanin n'yo po sa panloloko. Dapat sa mga manloloko na nananamantala -- dapat sa inyo... alam n'yo na," he added. The NBI had been ordered earlier by Department of Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra to reinforce its efforts in monitoring and preventing the entry of fake vaccines into the country. These bogus vaccines are said to be simply filled with saline solution. Meanwhile, Go shared that the first batch of approved vaccines will arrive in the country towards the end of the month. After which, the government will immediately commence subsequent rollouts. "Ang vaccines naman po natin ay inaasahan na pong darating sa katapusan ng buwan. Ngayong Pebrero, mag-uumpisa na ang rollout," Go said. "Importante po ang frontliners. Sila ang nangunguna. Sila ang nasa ospital. Mas delikado po sila, dapat natin silang protektahan. Of course, 'yung mga mahihirap nating kababayan na hindi alam kung saan kukunin itong vaccine, dapat po silang mauna rin at libre po ito dapat sa ating mga kababayang mahirap, at mga senior citizen natin," Go pointed out. He added that the government will ensure the safety and efficacy of the vaccines to allay fears of many Filipinos. "Sisiguraduhin muna natin na safe at effective ang vaccine dahil takot ang mga Pilipino na magpabakuna sa ngayon habang hindi pa nila napapatunayan na safe itong ituturok sa mga Pilipino," said Go. "Kaya ang mga nasa gobyerno, not because you are the priority, (but because) dapat maipakita natin at kunin natin ang kumpiyansa ng bawat Pilipino bago natin iturok sa ating mga kababayan," he added. According to the Senator, around 117,000 doses of Pfizer vaccines and another 5.5 to 9 million AstraZeneca vaccines from COVAX are expected to arrive in the country this month. "Unti-unti po 'yun. First quarter, may rollout tayo. Second quarter naman po karagdagan naman po, and, finally, hanggang umabot ng fourth quarter ay mabakunahan ang 50 to 70 million Filipinos. 'Yun po ang target ng ating gobyerno," he added. Go, then, asked Filipinos to put their trust in the government, assuring them that they will be protected from fake vaccines and their welfare is always being prioritized. "Magtiwala kayo sa gobyerno. Hindi po papayag si Pangulong (Rodrigo) Duterte na turukan ang Pilipino ng peke at 'di epektibo. Wala naman itong pilitan, voluntary naman ang pagtuturok ng vaccine sa mga Pilipino pero 'pag nakita nila na ang opisyales mismo ang nangunguna para makuha ang kumpiyansa, nakikita ko naman po na maraming gustong magpabakuna," Go explained. "Gusto na rin po ng mga Pilipino na bumalik sa normal ang kanilang pamumuhay. Sino ba'ng ayaw na bumalik sa normal ang pamumuhay at isa lang ang paraan d'yan, bakuna ang solusyon d'yan," he ended.