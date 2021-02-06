GORDON EXPOSES LTO PRACTICE THAT PUTS MOTORCYCLE OWNERS IN PERIL

Senator Richard J. Gordon on Friday took the Land Transportation Office to task as he exposed an arbitrary action by the agency that favors motorcycle dealers and places owners in peril.

Gordon disclosed that some MAIRDOES (Manufacturers, Assemblers, Importers, Rebuilders, Dealers, Other Entities) get the installment money without giving the buyer ownership papers. Instead of registering a motorcycle after it has been sold, the dealer holds the registration so that if the owner fails in paying the monthly amortization, they will repossess the motorcycle and sell it again as a demonstration unit.

"Magbebenta ng motor ang dealer pero hindi muna bibigyan ng rehistro hanggang makompiska ang motor. Kapag nabawi ang motor, ibebenta ulit nila as demo units, at magpapatakbo na naman ng installment scheme na walang rehistro, kikita na naman sila," the senator exposed during the first hearing of the motu proprio investigation called by the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee in connection with the LTO's delay in implementing Republic Act 11235 or the Motorcycle Crime Prevention Act.

Gordon reprimanded the LTO for allowing the MAIRDOES hoodwink poor buyers who save hard to buy a motorcycle so they can move about. He added motorcycle owners are also endangered because they cannot get an insurance since they have no proof of ownership.

"Di ho ba natutulungan niyo yung mga dealers na hindi nagbibigay, dapat binibigay nila ang rehistro at plaka? Kinukuha nila ang pera pero wala silang binibigay, walang plaka, walang papel, puro sales invoice. Kawawang-kawawa ang tao, walang kalaban-laban ang tao dahil sa mga arbitrary na ginagawa ninyo na pinapayagan niyo ang dealer. Ang dealer ang nagahahari," the chairman of the Blue Ribbon committee said.

"Di po ba lugi ang may-ari ng motrosiklo na hindi sila makakuha ng insurance? Samakatwid, delikado ang tao. Di ho ba delikado sila na kapag nabangga sila, walang insurance na magbabayad sa kanila? O pag ninakaw ang motor nila, there is no proof of ownership. Ni hindi po mailagay sa register of deeds para mailagay sa annotation, may instalment ditong payment para at least merong color of title. Inaapi ang mga ordinaryong tao kasi nagbayad na nga sila ng installment para sa motor wala pa silang dokumentong magpapakita ng ownership," he added.