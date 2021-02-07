STATEMENT OF SEN. WIN GATCHALIAN ON DISCRIMINATION IN LEARNING MATERIALS

I am strongly urging the Department of Education's Bureau of Learning Resources to conduct a nationwide assessment of all learning materials produced by divisions to identify and correct erroneous materials before they are even distributed.

The discriminatory language describing Igorots in some learning materials shows the urgent need for the DepEd to revamp its quality assurance process to ensure that it does not tolerate all indications of discrimination. This requires mobilization of all units concerned with learning resource development, including the Curriculum Implementation Division at the division level and the Curriculum Learning and Management Division at the regional level, to ensure thorough vetting of our learning materials.

While the DepEd already recalled the learning materials in question, reports of errors that have mounted since the beginning of the school year exposes weaknesses in the department's quality assurance process. DepEd has found itself in a cycle of printing and distributing erroneous modules that end up drawing criticisms and being recalled.

This adds to the confusion of our learners who are already struggling amidst the distance learning setup. Worse, these exercises which provoke outrage perpetuate stereotypes that have long hounded different sectors of our society.

Sinasalamin ng ating mga learning materials ang kalidad ng ating edukasyon kaya dapat nating siguruhin ang lahat ng hakbang upang matiyak na ang mga ito ay wasto at may paggalang sa lahat ng kultura at sektor ng ating lipunan.