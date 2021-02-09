Press Release

February 9, 2021 ANOTHER TIME: GORDON ON CAR SEAT LAW IMPLEMENTATION While seeing the importance of child restraints to ensure the protection of children while travelling on board vehicles, Senator Richard J. Gordon on Monday pointed out that it may not be timely to push through with the implementation of the Child Safety in Motor Vehicles Act, which was supposed to take effect last Feb. 2. "I maintain that this is an important law because it primarily ensures the protection of young people inside vehicles. Accidents do happen. Nakakalungkot na makita 'yung bata, mahahagis at minsan tatama sa windshield pag may aksidente. But it is a question of timing. We need it for another time," Gordon said in a manifestation on a privilege speech given by Senate President Vicente Sotto III on the said law. "Many people are hard-up because of the pandemic The average cost of a Car Restraint Seat is P5,000 or more, this is another expense of the Filipino middle class," he added. Gordon, who is co-author of the law, also stressed that there is no need for it at this time since children aged 15 years and below are not allowed to go out anyway due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Under the omnibus guidelines issued by the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases on the implementation of community quarantine in the Philippines, any person below fifteen years old, along with others enumerated, shall be required to remain in their residences at all times, except when indispensable under the circumstances for obtaining essential goods and services, or for work in industries and offices or such other permitted activities. Republic Act 11229 or the Child Safety in Motor Vehicles Act mandates the use of child restraint systems (CRS) for children who are 12 years and below with a height of 4'11" and below. The CRS used must be appropriate to a child's age, height, and weight, and must be mounted in a rear seat of the vehicle. The CRS must also comply with standards set by the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) as specified in DTI Department Administrative Order No. 20-03, and other international standards including those under the United Nations Regulations 44 and 149. Anyone who uses expired or non-compliant child car seats will face a fine of P1,000 for the first offense, P3,000 for the second offense, and P5,000 for the third offense. Manufacturers or sellers of non-compliant child car seats and those who fake compliance stickers will have to pay a fine of P50,000 to P100,000.