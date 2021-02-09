Press Release

February 9, 2021 POE: SUSPEND MVIS IMPLEMENTATION Sen. Grace Poe asked the Department of Transportation (DOTr) to suspend the implementation of the Motor Vehicle Inspection System amid unresolved issues and complaints that have left motorists grossly disadvantaged at this time of pandemic. "The timing of its implementation could not have been worse. We are still in the middle of a pandemic with no definite end in sight. Hindi ba pwedeng time-out muna habang nasa gitna pa tayo ng pandemya?" Poe said. "The costs are prohibitive for a still imperfect system. Mula sa P500 noon na emission testing fee, naging P1,500 o triple ang iminahal ngayon ng inspection fee. Dagdag pa ito sa mismong registration fee na maaaring umabot ng higit pa sa P3,000. Para sa isang sistema na napakaraming problema, makatwiran ba ang mga bayaring ito?" The chairperson of the Senate committee on public services lamented the lack of consultation in transitioning to the motor vehicle inspection centers from emission testing, saying, "Safer roads mean no shortcuts. The public must be consulted and informed every step of the way. Dapat kabahagi ang mga motorista sa paghulma ng ganitong kalaking polisiya." At the same time, Poe asked the DOTr and the Land Transportation Office (LTO) to submit the list of private motor vehicle inspection centers (PMVICs) and their owners and incorporators. "Ibinigay ninyo sa pribadong namumuhunan na three years lang mababawi na nila. 'E kung nasa kanila ng ilang taon 'yan, 'e 'di ang laki ng kita nila. Bawi na sila ng tatlong taon," Poe said, asking the LTO how PMVICs were chosen and if they have adequately trained personnel. At present, there are 138 PMVICs currently accredited and only 23 operating, barely enough to accommodate all vehicles that are required to register annually. Poe computed that each operating PMVIC will have to inspect 173,913 cars on the average that translates to 476 cars daily, including Sundays and holidays. Assuming all private vehicles pay the stated amount of P1,500, each PMVIC stands to earn close to a million daily or P261 million in the first year of operations assuming that each one inspects the same number of vehicles. That also assumes that all vehicles pass the first inspection and are not required to return and pay again for a second inspection for failing to pass the test. "Sino ang may-ari ng mga centers na iyan na binigyan na ng permit nang wala pang regulations (Who own these centers that were given permits even prior to the issuance of the regulations?)," Poe asked. The PMVICs ought to ensure that vehicles plying the roads are road worthy and avoid accidents, deaths, and damage to property. However, even local government officials have complained that some PMVICs are requiring vehicle owners to sign waivers that Poe said is red flag. Aside from the list of PMVICs and their owners, Poe also asked the LTO and the DOTr to submit the minutes of the consultation with the stakeholders. "While we want the problems in land transport fixed, we should never go about it experimentally. Not during the pandemic, not ever. Kung may mag-aadjust dito, hindi ang mga motorista... Those who conceive of these far-reaching policies must obey the oldest rule on the road: Stop, look and listen," Poe emphasized.