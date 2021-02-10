Dispatch from Crame No. 1027:

Sen. Leila M. de Lima on the killing of ICTSI Union President Leonardo Escala

I strongly condemn the killing of International Container Terminal Services Incorporated (ICTSI) union president Leonardo "Ka Esca" Escala in Tondo, Manila last Feb. 7. His 4-year old niece who was with him at the time, was also shot and rushed to the hospital.

Brutal crimes such as this are what we intend to prevent when we filed Senate Resolution No. 9 in 2016 and several other Resolutions thereafter, which seek to investigate rampant killings in the country. Under the current regime, there is no let-up, as it has become the norm that leaders and individuals who speak up and stand up for their principles get harassed or killed. Even the pandemic could not stop this blatant disregard for human rights and human life.

Noon, at lalo na ngayon, ang panawagan natin: Hustisya. Hustisya para sa mga biktima at kanilang pamilya. Hustisya sa pagpapanagot sa mga salarin. Hustisya para sa lipunang pinagkakakitaan ang pagpatay at pinamamanhid ng dahas at pagbaluktot sa batas.

#StopTheKillings!