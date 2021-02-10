Dispatch from Crame No. 1026:

Sen. Leila M. de Lima's statement on the 'Pork Holiday' in Metro Manila

The "pork holiday" being observed by the meat retailers in response to the price ceiling being imposed is a result of long-term neglect by this administration.

Habang busy ang administrasyon magred-tag ng mga aktibista at mga pamantasan, talamak ang smuggling ng bigas, gulay, karne at iba pang commodities. Dahil dito, nagkandalugi-lugi ang ating mga local supplier habang nakapapasok ang mga karne na may dalang ASF at iba pang sakit.

Our economy is in a fragile cycle and it is important that our administration remain vigilant against activities that disrupt and destroy our markets. Smuggling has destroyed our market ecosystem and now our countrymen are suffering. This administration must work with the suppliers in easing the cost of production and transportation of goods and in stopping the widespread smuggling.

Failure of leadership ang nangyayari. Ang lakas pa ng loob nilang magyabang ng achievements nila kuno, habang nagugutom ang mga Pilipino. Pero wala nang pakialam ang mga kababayan natin na walang mabili at walang pambili.

Gumising-gising naman sila at gawin nila ang trabaho nila. Huwag puro fake news at kayabangan ang inaatupag.