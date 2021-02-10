Press Release

February 10, 2021 Dispatch from Crame No. 1029:

Sen. Leila M. de Lima's Congratulatory message for Hongkong Pro-Democracy Movement Nobel Nominees (addressed to Joshua Wong, Agnes Chow, Ivan Lim) Dear Joshua Wong, Agnes Chow & Ivan Lim: I convey my heartfelt congratulations on the nomination of Hongkong's pro-democracy movement for the Nobel Peace Prize. The nomination is a fitting recognition of the immeasurable courage of a people united in defense of civil rights and liberties. In the continuing struggle for a just and humane society for all, the people of Hongkong has inspired movements worldwide and taught tyrants to be wary. And wary they should be, for across the world there is a mounting discontent and a burning outrage against tyrannical governments, especially amid the global health crisis. For those who were besieged with injustice, there is now a common battle cry: "we are going to pull a Hongkong!" February 24 will mark my 4th year in detention. Like you, I have been jailed for speaking up against an oppressive regime. But we have a shared conviction that no prison walls can silence us as we continue to fight for our people's freedoms and dignity. Indeed, as you and your fellow youth bravely demonstrated on the streets of Hongkong, despite the excessive and unnecessary force deployed against you, we will prevail over this vicious persecution. In solidarity always, Leila M. de Lima Access the handwritten copy of Dispatch from Crame No. 1,029, here: https://issuu.com/senatorleilam.delima/docs/dispatchno1029