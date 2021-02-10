Press Release

February 10, 2021 Bong Go supports deferment of implementation of child car seat law to unburden ordinary Filipinos amid ongoing pandemic Senator Christopher "Bong" Go on Tuesday, February 9, manifested his support for the deferment of the implementation of Republic Act No. 11229 or the Child Safety in Motor Vehicles Act, citing the "hardships imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic." During a public hearing conducted by the Senate Committee on Public Services, Go said that while ensuring the safety of Filipinos has always been a priority of President Rodrigo Duterte, there is a need to refrain from imposing additional economic burden on ordinary Filipino families during the pandemic. "I would like to stress that it is only proper to defer the implementation of RA No. 11229 until we have weathered the pandemic," Go said in his speech. He pointed out that the Department of Transportation, Philippine Information Agency, the Department of Education, and Department of Health have yet to conduct the mandated Information, Education, and Communication (IEC) Campaign, which was untimely shelved because of the ongoing public health crisis. "Ordinary Filipino families deserve to be properly educated and informed before we can impose an added burden on them," Go said. "I believe that this is part and parcel of due process. Our countrymen deserve to make the necessary preparations and to understand the technicalities of the law. It will be ironic to force the implementation of the law even if there is a lot of confusion on how it is to be applied," he added. The Senator also noted that the suspension will not endanger children since they are already prohibited from going out of their house, pursuant to present health protocols. "Paigtingin na lang muna natin ang ating education campaign dahil darating naman po ang panahon na dapat itong i-implement po — itong batas na ito," Go said. He, however, asked for the cooperation of Filipinos by building awareness and paying attention to the IEC campaign on the child car seat law once it is undertaken. "Hangga't hindi pa normal ang panahon, gamitin na lang po natin ang panahong ipaalam sa publiko kung ano pong tulong sa safety ng mga bata ang nasa batas na ito," he suggested. Go, then, commended President Duterte and his fellow lawmakers for supporting the deferment of the implementation of the law. "Nakausap ko rin po ang ating mahal na Pangulo ukol dito noong kasagsagan po na nalilito ang ating mga kababayan. Sumang-ayon naman po siya," Go said. "Ang sabi niya, huwag ngayon dahil nahihirapan-- naghihirap na ang mga kababayan natin. Wala ngang pambili ng pagkain 'yung iba diyan, tapos ngayon i-oobliga pa natin na bumili nitong car seat. Not at this time dahil hirap po ang ating mga kababayan," he emphasized. Go also urged the implementing agencies to faithfully perform their mandate and avoid adding to the burden of their constituents in these trying times. Concluding his manifestation, Go said that once the pandemic is over, the law may be implemented to ensure the safety of Filipinos, particularly of children. "Kapakanan at kaligtasan ng lahat, lalong-lalo na po ng mga kabataan, ang aming tanging layunin. Oras na malampasan na natin ang pandemya at magiging normal na ang ating pamumuhay, pwede na po nating ipatupad ang batas na ito," Go said. "Ito ay para rin naman sa kaligtasan at ikabubuti ng bawat Pilipino," he ended.