Press Release

February 10, 2021 GORDON LAUNCHES ONLINE BLUE RIBBON COMMITTEE COMPLAINT DESK ON LTO SERVICES The public, especially the motorcycle owners, can now send their concerns and grievances on poor and unlawful services of the Land Transportation Office (LTO) through the online complaint desk launched by the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee on Wednesday night. "Mayroon na ngayong malalapitan ang mga kababayan nating sawa na sa mabagal o tiwaling serbisyo ng LTO lalo na 'yung milyon-milyong Pilipinong hindi pa rin nakukuha ang kanilang motorcycle plates hanggang ngayon at 'yung mga biktima ng mandarambong na motorcycle dealers," said Senator Richard J. Gordon, Chairman of the Blue Ribbon Committee. "Through our virtual complaint desk, we hope to encourage our people to participate by sending their concerns and complaints. All they must do is fill out a form online. Rest assured that their identities will be kept private," he added. The online form, found at www.lingkodgordon.com, aims to collect data in connection to the Blue Ribbon's ongoing investigation on the alleged misfeasance, malfeasance and nonfeasance in the implementation of Republic Act No. 11235 or the Motorcycle Crime Prevention Law. On top of the 18-million backlog on the release of motorcycle plates and numerous killing incidents perpetrated by motorcycle-riding gunmen, it was disclosed during the hearing that the LTO is allowing the dealers to collect the installment money without giving the buyer the ownership documents, which enables the dealers to resell the motorcycles as demonstration units. "We came up with the idea of putting up a complaint center following our investigation on the LTO's non-implementation of R.A. 11235, where we discovered various anomalies surrounding the agency. This way, we hope to help our people by making their voices heard. Our committee will compile the forms, analyze them and take the necessary actions," said Gordon. Apart from slow and unruly services of the LTO, the Blue Ribbon also encourages the public to report incidents and crimes involving the use of motorcycle vehicles. "We must put an end to these fraudulent acts. If we do nothing, the corruption in the government will not stop and the poor will remain deprived. If the killings will be unbridled, crimes will continue to terrorize our country," Gordon added.