Recto shoots down claim that PMVIC is magic pill that will stop all road mishaps

It is "wrong and misleading" to attribute all road accidents to poorly maintained vehicles, Senate President Pro Tempore Ralph Recto said, in shooting down a "favorite selling point" of owners of Private Motor Vehicle Inspection Centers (PMVICs).

"Yes, accidents are caused by clunkers on the road, but to spin that they are solely to blame is again an overreach," Recto said.

"Maraming aksidente na ang dahilan, madilim at walang ilaw na kalsada, nakakalitong traffic signs, pangit na daan, road barriers na mali ang pagkalagay, at walang ligtas na pedestrian lane o overpass," Recto said.

"A well-tuned car driven by someone with a high IQ who aced the driver's test can still meet an accident if he sleeps on the wheel, or intentionally disregards a traffic light or sign," he said.

The senator said peddling the PMVICs as the "magic pill" that will make all road accidents go away is in the "realm of fake news."

"I agree that a robust, fair, affordable and accessible Motor Vehicle Inspection System with a public option can prevent road mishaps, which the current set-up comes short in guaranteeing. Sa puntong 'yan, may agreement tayong lahat. So let's work out a system in which public safety wins," he said.

"But please don't pitch us the justification that the PMVIC is the cure-all to accidents," Recto said.