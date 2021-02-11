Press Release

February 11, 2021 After raising concerns on new vehicle inspection program, Bong Go welcomes DOTR's efforts to ensure no additional costs will be charged to motorists at this time After calling on the Department of Transportation to reconsider the planned implementation of the Private Motor Vehicle Inspection Center (PMVIC) Program, Senator Christopher "Bong" Go welcomed DOTR's efforts to ensure no additional costs will be shouldered by motorists at this time despite the implementation of the new motor vehicle inspection system. Transportation Secretary Art Tugade informed Go that fees for new MVIS will be the same as the earlier implemented mandatory smoke emission testing. Hence, despite expanding the requirements for vehicle inspection and improving mechanisms to ensure road worthiness of vehicles, the costs to be shouldered by motorists will remain unchanged. "Totoo naman na kailangan nating siguraduhin ang road worthiness ng mga sasakyan. Huwag lang natin dagdagan ang pasakit na pinapasan ngayon ng taumbayan," Go said. Tugade shared that he reached out to the officers of the association of MVIS operators and stakeholders of the road sector to push for a 'pandemic special rate' that will ensure that no unnecessary burden is imposed on ordinary Filipinos at this time. Go lauded this initiative stressing that government must exert all efforts to unburden ordinary Filipinos who are struggling to make ends meet amid difficulties caused by the ongoing pandemic. "Nakiusap po tayo na baka pwedeng huwag muna ngayon. Napakinggan naman ang hinaing ng nakararami kaya sisiguraduhin ng DOTR na hindi mapipilitan ang taumbayan na gumastos ng dagdag mula sa kanilang pinagpapawisang pera," Go said, emphasizing that the Duterte Administration listens to the concerns of ordinary Filipinos and always prioritizes their welfare. He also said that implementing the new MVIS now will give authorities the opportunity to improve the system further while motorists adjust to these new requirements without incurring additional costs during these trying times. "Pag-aralan natin ng mabuti ang implementasyon nito para maisaayos ang sistema at mapaganda ang serbisyo nang walang dagdag gastos sa ordinaryong mamamayan," Go urged. "Intindihin natin na may mga nawalan ng kabuhayan at lahat 'yan ay may mga pamilyang pinapakain. Huwag nating hayaan na may magugutom at gawan natin ng paraan na mapagaan ang hirap na pinagdadaanan nating lahat ngayon," he added. Go recognized the necessity of the program in ensuring the roadworthiness of vehicles and reducing traffic-related accidents. "Naniniwala ako na malinis ang intensyon ng mga inisyatibong ito. Huwag lang sana ito maging dagdag na gastusin sa panahong hirap na hirap na ang ating mga kababayan," he stated. "Ito ang dahilan kung bakit po umapela ako kay Pangulong Duterte, kay Secretary Tugade at iba pang mga opisyales na pag-aralan po muna muli at kung maaari pong bigyan muna natin ng palugit o pahinga ang sambayanang Pilipino. Sa Bisaya nga, pahulay sa ta kay naghihirap talaga ang taumbayan," Go earlier said. The Senator highlighted the growing issues of hunger, unemployment and poverty as he implored authorities to always consider the hardships faced by everyday Filipinos as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Under the PMVIC system, motor vehicles that weigh 4,500 kilograms or less will be charged an inspection fee of P1,800 and another P900 if it fails the initial inspection. Motorcycles and tricycles, on the other hand, must pay P600 and P300 in inspection and re-inspection fees, respectively. "Ito pong perang ito ay pwedeng magamit po sa pambili sana ng pagkain sa kanilang mga pamilya o di kaya'y full tank na po ito ng bawat sasakyan, pwede nilang gamiting pambili ng gasolina ng kanilang sasakyan o ng kanilang mga motorsiklo," explained Go. The Senator also urged authorities to always find a balance between safety and the greater public good especially at a time when Filipinos are struggling to make ends meet. "Babalansehin po natin ang lahat. Babalansehin po natin ang safety at pangangailangan po ng tao at bigyan muna natin ng konsiderasyon muna. Ika nga, palugit, 'wag muna nating ipitin, 'wag muna nating pahirapan pa 'yung mga ordinaryong Pilipino," he appealed. Go further appealed to government to help alleviate the adverse impact of the pandemic by ensuring that no unnecessary burdens are placed on Filipinos at this time. "Kung anumang mabibigat na suliranin ang pinapasan ng bansa, sikapin nating hindi ito maipasa sa mga ordinaryong Pilipino. Kung maaari nga, gobyerno muna ang sumalo. Bigyan po muna natin sila ng pagkakataon upang makabangon mula sa krisis bago natin sila bigyan ng panibagong problemang iisipin. Iyan naman ang punto ng bayanihan," he ended.