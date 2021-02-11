Press Release

February 11, 2021 Senators honor Gordon's brother ex-'Gapo Mayor Bong The Senate on Wednesday adopted Resolution No. 643, introduced by Senate Majority Leader Juan Miguel "Migz" F. Zubiri, "expressing the profound sympathy and sincere condolences" of the Senate on the death of former Representative and Olongapo City Mayor James "Bong "Gordon Jr., the younger brother of Sen. Richard Gordon. Gordon, a professional musician, died February 9, Tuesday, at the St. Lukes' Medical Center. He was 73. "He had a talent and passion for music, and he performed with his singing group called Houseboys, formed while he was in Congress, and with his band Bonggo," the resolution stated. The band released a record "Fighting for Excellence" which was recently certified Gold by the Philippine Association of the Record Industry. Gordon first entered into public service as a Subic Bay volunteer, then as a Olongapo City Councilor. He was former mayor of Olongapo from 2004 and 2013. He was also a former member of the House of Representatives for the 1st District of Zambales from 1995 to 2004. Likewise, he also served as governor of the Board of Directors of the Philippine Red Cross (PRC) chapter in Olongapo. "He was particularly dedicated to disaster response, volunteering during the Pinatubo eruption in 1991, and as a mayor, prioritizing Olongapo City's disaster preparedness, response, and recovery practices, to guard against the many calamities that threaten the hazard-prone city," the resolution stated. As a mayor, Gordon was able to live up to his father's legacy of "excellent urban management" and topnotch peace and order ratings for the city. Gordon was Zubiri's classmate in Congress. "The passing away of a kind and dedicated public servant, who had established standards of excellence in and devotion to public service, is a great loss to the City of Olongapo," the resolution added. All senators were made co-authors and co-sponsors of the resolution Sen. Gordon, who was speechless, tearfully thanked colleagues for the sympathy in the passing of his brother. Gordon was survived by his wife former Zambales Vice Gov. Anne Marie C. Gordon and their daughter Amelia Jane.