On the President's Order to Suspend Implementation of the PMVIC and Child Seat Law

Daghang salamat, Mr. President.

The lesson here is that before you ram through a rule that will force the people to pay, be sure to run it by the President first.

Hindi pwede ang fast and furious way of implementing new regulations. Never pull a fast one. If you are in the executive branch, remember that you as a spring cannot rise above the source, which in this case is the office by the Pasig River.

Ano ba naman yung ipagpaalam sa Presidente na mayroon kayong gustong ipataw na bagong singil sa taumbayan?

Now is the time to look under the hood of these implementing rules and find out which are its defects.

The hard work begins for all stakeholders.