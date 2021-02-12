Press Release

February 12, 2021 De Lima in good spirits during general medical exam Opposition Senator Leila M. de Lima underwent a routine general medical examination at the Manila Doctors Hospital where she was confined for roughly 24 hours, from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, to finish several tests recommended by her physician. De Lima, with positive spirit and undaunted resolve, entered and left the hospital premises wearing her Personal Protective Equipment, face mask and face shield in the morning of Feb. 11 and 12, respectively. De Lima finished several tests including CT-Scan of the whole abdomen, digital mammography and colonoscopy, among others. In an effort to show their support and love for her, De Lima's supporters, including Nanette Castillo and Wilfredo Villanueva, flocked near the hospital to wait for her arrival in the morning of Feb. 11. The Stand Up for Rosary Group, led by Villanueva, prayed the Rosary as the police caravan bearing the lady Senator rolled into the hospital's gated driveway. One of its members likewise waved a Philippine flag upon her arrival. "We stand up for Senator Leila. We continue to pray novenas and the rosary for her nightly in live broadcast in social media. God's intervention and our unwavering faith will free her," said Villanueva, the servant-leader of the group. Castillo, a mother of a drug war victim, said she will continue to condemn the political persecution of De Lima, who will be marking her fourth year in detention on Feb. 24. "Taos-puso akong sumusuporta at naniniwala kay Sen. Leila. Wala siyang kasalanan at puro peke ang mga kasong ibinibintang sa kanya. Pawang panggigipit lamang ng gobyernong ito," Castillo said. "At bilang Ina na tulad ni Sen. Leila ay ramdam ko ang kanyang sakripisyo at pangungulila na mawalay sa kanyang mga anak at pamilya ng halos 4 na taon na nang dahil sa kawalang katarungan ng gobyerno ni Duterte," she added. In her Very Urgent Medical Furlough filed by her lawyers before the Muntinlupa City Regional Trial Court (RTC), Branches 205 and 256 last Feb. 1, it was stated that De Lima should undergo a general medical examination "to ensure that every aspect of her health is well" and to guarantee that "she does not suffer any illness," especially so that she is already in her senior years. Upon her doctor's advice, De Lima said she pondered on filing what she called an "overdue Medical Furlough" as early as Aug. 2020, and then in November of the same year, but kept on deferring it because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.