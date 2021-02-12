Press Release

February 12, 2021 Vaccines expected to arrive soon; Bong Go reminds authorities to prioritize frontliners, poor and vulnerable sectors, also appeals for athletes joining upcoming international competitions Senator Christopher "Bong" Go said that the government is now in the process of finalizing some requirements needed for the delivery of AstraZeneca vaccines from the COVAX facility to the country. He added that Pfizer vaccines from the facility will be arriving in the country soon. COVAX, or the COVID-19 Vaccines Global Access, is a global initiative led by the World Health Organization, among other institutions, to ensure equitable access to vaccines, especially for poor and developing countries. "Ayon po kay Secretary Galvez ay inaayos na po 'yung mga papeles ng AstraZeneca vaccines na mula po sa COVAX," Go said in a statement released on Wednesday, February 10. "Meron lang pong dapat na i-comply ang ating gobyerno at by phases po ito na darating sa ating bansa at nabalitaan ko po na una pong darating ang mula sa Pfizer. Part rin po ito ng COVAX po," he added. Earlier, Go said that around 117,000 doses of Pfizer vaccines and another 5.5 to nine million doses AstraZeneca vaccines from COVAX are expected to arrive in the country this first quarter of 2021. As an update to this, Go also disclosed that based on his discussion with Sec. Galvez, the 117,000 doses of Pfizer vaccines are expected to be delivered in more or less three weeks from now. Meanwhile, Go shared that the Sinovac vaccines to be donated by China are expected to arrive in the country soon and President Duterte plans to set aside a portion of this to vaccinate uniformed personnel. China has pledged to donate 600,000 doses of vaccines while the country seeks to buy 50 million more doses. "Susunod rin po 'yung donasyon ng bansang Tsina -- ito pong Sinovac. At pinagbilin po ni Pangulong Duterte na ilan po dito sa mga donated doses mula sa Tsina ay bibigyan po ng prayoridad ang ating mga sundalo at mga kapulisan dahil kabilang rin po sila sa ating mga itinuturing na frontliners," Go said. Vaccine orders from private companies are expected to also arrive in May, as disclosed by Galvez to Go. Meanwhile, 30 million doses of Novavax vaccine from India is expected to arrive earlier in April until December in phases. "Importante po ang frontliners. Sila ang nangunguna. Sila ang nasa ospital. Mas delikado po sila, dapat natin silang protektahan. Of course, 'yung mga mahihirap nating kababayan na hindi alam kung saan kukunin itong vaccine, dapat po silang mauna rin at libre po ito dapat sa ating mga kababayang mahirap, at mga senior citizen natin," Go pointed out. Aside from prioritizing frontliners as well as poor and vulnerable sectors, Go also appealed to the government to include athletes who will be competing in the upcoming international competitions, such as the Tokyo Olympics and Southeast Asian Games in Hanoi later this year. "Isa pa po, bigyan rin po dapat ng prayoridad ang ating mga atleta na nagbibigay karangalan sa ating bansa at mag-uumpisa na po ang kanilang mga training," Go said. "Marami rin po ang apektado sa ating mga atleta at tatandaan natin, lahat po sila ay may pamilya rin pong pinapakain," he ended. He added that the government will ensure the safety and efficacy of the vaccines to allay fears of many Filipinos. "Sisiguraduhin muna natin na safe at effective ang vaccine dahil takot ang mga Pilipino na magpabakuna sa ngayon habang hindi pa nila napapatunayan na safe itong ituturok sa mga Pilipino," said Go.