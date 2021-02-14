Bong Go urges public to celebrate Valentine's Day in a safe manner

In a radio interview on Friday, February 12, Senator Christopher "Bong" Go encouraged everyone to celebrate the upcoming Valentine's Day holiday in a safe manner by taking extra precautions to keep loved ones safe from COVID-19.

"Happy Valentine's Day sa mga Pilipino. Sa mga walang date diyan, narito kami ni Pangulong [Rodrigo] Duterte na nagmamahal sa inyo," began Go.

"Sa darating na Araw ng mga Puso, mag-ingat. Mag-face mask kayo dahil talagang delikado pa ang panahon habang hinihintay natin ang binibiling vaccine ng gobyerno," he reminded.

The Senator, who also serves as chair of the Senate Committee on Health, made it clear that government's top priority is to ensure the health and safety of every Filipino by vaccinating as many people as quickly as possible to help put an end to this pandemic.

He acknowledged the public's concerns regarding the safety and efficacy of the vaccines and warned that failing to address such apprehensions could serve as a barrier to achieving herd immunity.

"Dapat safe at effective na vaccine ang iturok sa bawat Pilipino para makuha natin ang kumpiyansa ng bawat Pilipino," said Go before, promising that he and President Rodrigo Duterte would continue to work tirelessly to address the needs and priorities of the Filipino people.

On this note, the Senator also disclosed that President Duterte was meeting at Clark Air Base on Friday too with the families of the victims of the Bukidnon helicopter crash.

Last January 16, a UH-1 "Huey" helicopter crashed in Malaybalay City during a routine mission to deliver supplies. All seven members of the Armed Forces onboard were killed, including four Philippine Air Force personnel and three Army personnel.

President Duterte inspected fifteen new Black Hawk helicopters which the government acquired to address the heli-lift deficiency of the Armed Forces following the recent decommissioning of all Huey helicopters.

"Pupunta kami ni Pangulo sa Philippine Air Force sa Clark Air Base. Bibisitahin niya ang mga sundalo. Titingnan niya ang mga kagamitan, 'yung mga bagong bili ng gobyerno na mga helicopters," said Go.

"May mga nag-crash na mga lumang helicopters. So, mga bago ito na bili ng gobyerno. Papakita ito kay Pangulo... Kakausapin din namin ni Pangulo ang naiwang pamilya ng nag-crash sa Bukidnon," he explained.