Statement of Senate Minority Leader Franklin M. Drilon

on the dismissal of the election protest of former senator Ferdinand Marcos against Vice President Leni Robredo

I welcome the decision of the Supreme Court sitting as the Presidential Electoral Tribunal. I, together with the more than 14 million Filipinos who voted for Vice President Leni Robredo in 2016, are pleased with the favorable decision of the PET.

The PET decision should put the issue to rest. I enjoin all parties involved to respect the decision.

Let us begin the healing process now and focus on what is before us - Covid-19 pandemic.