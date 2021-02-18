Press Release

February 18, 2021 On the Claims by Sec. Salvador Panelo on the PH-US VFA More at: https://pinglacson.net/2021/02/18/on-the-claims-by-sec-salvador-panelo-on-the-ph-us-vfa/ It is a no-brainer that my friend from way back, Salvador Panelo, being a member of the President's Cabinet, will defend him, right or wrong. Hence, I'm willing to give him enough leeway. That said, Art. VII, Sec. 21 of the 1987 Constitution is clear and unequivocal on the participation of each and every Senator in voting for or against the ratification of a treaty or international agreement, which the PH-US Visiting Forces Agreement is. In fact, official records of the Senate will tell us that the vote on May 27, 1999 was 18-5, without which the same would not have been valid and effective. More importantly: Whether or not an international agreement or a treaty has already been made valid and effective, it is still wrong to assert that a sitting senator and even an ordinary citizen of this country has no more freedom to express his opinion with something that concerns our national interest.