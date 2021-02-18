Press Release

February 18, 2021 LAPID PUSHES FOR MORATORIUM FOR CHILDREN AGING OUT OF FOSTER CARE DURING COVID-19 PANDEMIC Senator Manuel "Lito" M. Lapid has filed a bill which seeks to establish moratorium on the aging out of children in foster care during the pendency of the state of public health emergency throughout the country, due to COVID-19 pandemic. The bill also states that the moratorium should be implemented even six (6) months after the termination of the state of health emergency. Senate Bill 2050 seeks to address some of the potential negative impact brought about by the pandemic to children. This long-term negative impact is more pronounced in vulnerable sectors of this age groups such as abandoned, neglected, orphaned, rescued or surrendered children. One specific example is the plight of children in foster care. When these children age out of foster care arrangements, they most likely don't have families, relatives or close friends who can provide them with shelter and other basic needs. They may end up returning in crowded institutional care facilities or orphanages, or worse, become homeless and live in the streets. Senator Lapid believes such grim scenario can be prevented by amending RA 10165 or the Foster Care Act of 2012 to include the said moratorium. "Halos isang taon na tayong pinaparalisa at patuloy na pinahihirapan ng pandemya at kung tayo ngang mga nasa wastong gulang na ay hirap na makabangon paano pa kaya ang mga kabataan na walang sariling pamilya? Wala silang kalaban-laban sa tindi ng pasakit na dala ng pandemya at wala rin silang kakayanan na buhayin ang kanilang sarili sa gitna ng mapait na sitwasyong ito. Kaya dapat lang na hindi sila pabayaan na lumabas sa mga foster home dahil tiyak na mapapahamak lamang sila. Sa pamamagitan ng panukalang ito, masisiguro natin na ang ating mga kabataan ay makatatanggap ng sapat na pagkalinga lalo na ang mga nakadepende sa foster care," Lapid explained. The measure proposes that children who were under foster care during the start of the state of public health emergency declared by the Presidential Proclamation No.922, series of 2020, but have aged out prior to the effectivity of this Act shall be entitled to return to foster care, if requested. "Sa pamamagitan din ng isinusulong nating batas, masisigurong ang ating mga kabataan lalo na ang mga inabuso, inabandona o pinabayaan ay patuloy na may mauuwiang pamilyang mag-aaruga sa kanila. Sa ganitong paraan, umaasa tayo na hindi na madadagdagan pa ang pagpapahirap na inaabot ng ilan sa ating mga kabataan kasama na ang domestic violence, child labor, at pang-aabusong sekswal. Walang kahit sinong bata ang dapat na makaranas ng pang-aabuso, may pandemya man o wala," Lapid added. In his bill, Senator Lapid seeks that during the moratorium period, both the foster child and the foster parent/s shall continue to receive the assistance and incentives set forth in Sec 21 (Foster Child Subsidy and Health Insurance) and Section 22 (Support Care Services) of Republic Act No. 10165. The requirement of regular home visits and quarterly progress reports provided in this act shall continue to be fulfilled or conducted during the moratorium period.