Hontiveros: Local Coop Development Officers to boost recovery from pandemic

Senator Risa Hontiveros strongly believes the appointment of permanent and local cooperative development officers will be a 'major instrument' towards strengthening cooperatives especially at a time when the country is facing the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hontiveros is one of the authors of the Cooperative Development Officer Bill, which seeks to create a mandatory position for cooperatives development officer (CDO) in all local government units (LGUs).

"Ang pagsasabatas ng pagkakaroon ng Local Coops Development Officers ay panibagong instrumento ng cooperatives movement tungo sa pagtutulungan at bayanihan para sa kaunlaran, lalo na sa panahon ng ating sama-samang pagharap at pagbangon laban sa pandemya ng Covid-19," Hontiveros said during the adoption of the bicameral conference committee report on the said bill.

Hontiveros is hopeful that the appointment of permanent local CDOs will not only strengthen the promotion and organization of cooperatives among their constituency, but also help in raising the quality of life of Filipinos, especially the poor.

"Hangad ko ang mga itatalagang Local Coops Development Officers ay hindi lang gagabay sa pagpapaunlad ng ating mga kooperatiba, kundi maging tulay din sa pagpapalawak at pagpapalalim ng ugnayan sa mga pambansang unyon ng kooperatiba, mga sangay ng national government, mga tanggapan sa loob ng LGU, at sa academic community at private sectors upang mas lalo nitong magampanan ang kanilang shared values and mission na iangat ang kalidad ng buhay ng ating mga kababayan, lalo na ang mahihirap," she added.

Hontiveros also said that much-needed institutional support for cooperatives will now be addressed, ensuring that local governments would be able to effectively respond to their needs as partners for sustainable local economic development.

"Sa pamamagitan ng batas na ito, umaasa tayong matutugunan ang pangangailangan ng ating mga lokal na kooperatiba para sa institutional support, hindi lang sa national at regional level na ginagampanan ngayon ng Cooperatives Development Authority katuwang ang Department of Trade and Industry, kundi maging sa local governments," she said.

Hontiveros also authored the law that formally declares October as 'National Cooperative Month'.

"Hindi matatawaran ang kontribusyon ng kooperatiba na siyang susi sa pag-unlad ng ating mga kababayan, lalo na ng mahihirap. Sa panahon ng krisis, mas lalo nating kailangang mapalawak at mapatatag ang suporta sa kanila," she concluded.