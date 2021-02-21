Press Release

February 21, 2021 De Lima thanks US Senators for renewed call to free her and drop all charges against her Opposition Senator Leila M. de Lima is grateful to US Senators Ed Markey, Richard Durbin, and Patrick Leahy for renewing their call for her immediate release and full exoneration following her acquittal in one of her three trumped-up drug charges. Leahy is US Senate President Pro-Tempore, second only to US Vice President Kamala Harris who is concurrently the US Senate President. Durbin is the US Senate Majority Whip. Both Leahy and Durbin are the ranking officials of the Democratic Party after President Joe Biden, Harris, and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. De Lima, the most prominent political prisoner under the Duterte regime, thanked the three US lawmakers for vouching on her innocence in all the bogus drug charges against her and for their continued concern on her plight. "It is clear that the charges against me are Duterte's brainchild, and the three honorable US Senators are well aware of this as they know that the cases against me are bogus and manufactured," she said. "I thank them not only for recognizing these facts, but also for their steadfast resolve to ensure that I get the justice that I deserve. To Senators Leahy, Durbin and Markey, thank you for your continued trust and support for our shared causes for human rights, justice and democracy," she added. In a joint statement, Marky, Durbin and Leahy welcomed the acquittal of De Lima in one of the three bogus drug charges filed against her, but they maintained that this was "clearly not enough." "The Duterte administration has wrongfully detained Senator De Lima for four years under false charges because she is willing to speak out and stand up to the egregious abuses of the government," their statement read. "We will continue to hold the Duterte government responsible for its abuses until Senator De Lima is released, all of the fabricated charges against her and other prisoners of conscience are dismissed, and the victims of President Duterte's campaign of abuse against the Filipino people have obtained justice," they added. Judge Liezel Aquiatan of Muntinlupa Regional Trial Court (RTC), Branch 205 granted De Lima's Demurrer to Evidence in Case Number 17-166, but denied a similar demurrer in Case Number 17-165, in separate rulings last Feb. 17. De Limas lawyers will file a motion for reconsideration of the latter ruling. Aside from the three, De Lima also expressed gratitude to US Senator Marco Rubio for his support to her by urging the government to drop all charges against her. "I thank Sen. Rubio for his support and demand for justice, which is another reminder that the world is watching and that I will be vindicated in time," she said. On Twitter, Rubio welcomed the news of De Lima's acquittal saying that he "reaffirms his call in urging the Philippine authorities to respect Sen. De Lima's rights and drop all charges against her." The four Senators are among those who supported the bipartisan resolution, logged as Senate Resolution (SR) 142, calling for her immediate release from wrongful imprisonment and invoking Global Magnitsky sanctions against her persecutors. It was unanimously approved at the US Senate last year.