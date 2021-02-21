Dispatch from Crame No. 1,035:

Sen. Leila M. de Lima on the Delayed Supply of Vaccines

2/21/21

That's the problem if we have a President and some of his men who are so full of themselves and whose arrogance and hostility towards the West could likely have been a factor in the delayed supply of vaccines.

Imbes kasing makipag-usap nang maayos o magpakumbaba, nangbablackmail ("No vaccines, no VFA") at nang-eextort pa ("Pay up $16B") pa.

Idagdag pa natin yung hysterics noon ni Percida Acosta kaugnay sa Dengvaxia issue na nagdulot ng vaccine scare. The Dengvaxia experience is said to have necessitated the indemnity agreements as demanded by the vaccine suppliers, another cause of the delay.

Kawawang Pilipinas...