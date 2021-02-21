"HINDI NAKAKATULONG ANG PRICE CONTROL"

Hontiveros to DA: Focus on ramping up efforts vs. ASF, look beyond price caps

Senator Risa Hontiveros has urged the Department of Agriculture (DA) to focus on scaling up the still limited efforts towards the prevention of African Swine Fever (ASF), saying the 'runaway infection spread' has been the major contributor to the soaring pork price in the country.

"ASF ang puno't dulo ng problema, kaya ASF dapat ang solusyunan. The government should instead channel its efforts to bring credibility to testing, reporting, and responding to local outbreaks, among others. Hindi na nakakatulong ang ipinataw nilang price control, so let's look deeper than the surface," the senator said.

Currently, the DA is attempting to boost local hog supply by distributing mother pigs and feeds to ASF-cleared areas. But Hontiveros notes, hog raisers still fear subsequent waves of infection and will only tend to sell in panic when they hear rumors of ASF cases in nearby towns.

"Gaya ng COVID, wala pa ring bakuna sa ASF. Kung hindi pag-iigtingin ang pag-apula sa pagkalat ng virus, unti-unti nitong papatayin, hindi lang ang swine production, kundi ang kabuhayan ng ating mga kababayan," she said.

The senator also emphasized that recovery of supplies is based on the confidence of investors that the infections will be "within bounds, controllable and compensable."

"Bago pa man mag-repopulate o magparami at mamigay ng inahing baboy, kailangang gabayan din ng DA ang hog industry sa tamang pag-aalaga ng hayop para mapigilan ang pagkalat pa ng epidemya. Kailangan din dito ng early detection, physical distancing, at madalas na testing sa mga hayop na sinusubukan ngayon ng mga beterinaryo sa ibang bansa," she stated.

Hontiveros also said that the government's 60-day price ceiling on pork and chicken products in Metro Manila, although set with good intentions, has only exacerbated the plight of hog producers and sellers. She said the price cap is making it almost impossible for vendors to recover from the 'twindemic' of COVID-19 and ASF.

"Araw-araw nating napapanood sa balita, mga manininda at producers mismo ay dumadaing sa imposibleng price control. Marami ang nagsabing hindi sila makabawi ng puhunan. Kulang na kulang din ang tulong na suplay ng murang baboy na inaangkat mismo ng DA mula North Cotabato. Hindi rin lahat kayang suplayan kaya hindi na sila umasa at mas minabuti nang tumigil na lang sa pagtitinda," she said.

"Nakararanas tayo ng 'Twindemic' -- pandemya ng COVID-19 at epidemya ng ASF. Kambal din ang dagok sa ating magbababoy na nalubog pa dahil sa itinakdang price ceiling," she added.

"Dumadaing na ang ating producers at retailers. Ilang eksperto na ang tumutol sa pagpapatupad ng price ceiling. Bawiin na sana ito para makabawi naman sa lugi ang ating mga kababayan," Hontiveros concluded.