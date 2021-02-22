Following PRRD's move to certify vaccine indemnity fund bill as urgent, Bong Go seeks speedy passage of the measure

Senator Christopher "Bong" Go is hopeful that the Senate will be able to pass Senate Bill No. 2057 within a week after President Rodrigo Duterte certified the proposed bill as urgent. The measure seeks to establish a vaccine indemnity fund and fast-track the procurement of COVID-19 vaccines.

"Kami naman po, handa kaming talakayin ito at maipasa na kaagad... isa rin po ito sa mga requirements ng mga suppliers (ng bakuna mula) sa ibang bansa," Go said during an ambush interview right after he assisted flood victims in Sto. Tomas, Davao del Norte on Saturday, February 20.

Co-sponsored by Go, SB 2057 aims to hasten the procurement of COVID-19 vaccines by allowing local government units to procure vaccines and make advance payments, and to include an indemnification fund to cover the possible expenses and claims arising from adverse effects of the vaccines.

SB 2057 proposes the creation of a COVID-19 National Vaccine Indemnity Fund which will be administered by the Philippine Health Insurance Corporation and will be sourced from the 2021 national budget's Contingent Fund.

"Kaya tayo naiipit dahil maraming mga requirements (sa pagkuha ng bakuna)... na hinihingi ng mga manufacturers dahil takot po sila, dahil rin sa nangyari sa Dengvaxia, na sila po ang babalikan at sila ang idedemanda," Go said.

"So, tayo naman, kami bilang mambabatas, at ang Executive naman po, is working hand in hand para po mapabilis 'yung proseso at dumating na po 'yung bakuna," he added.

Meanwhile, Go continues to encourage Filipinos to trust the government and COVID-19 vaccines in an effort to boost public vaccine confidence.

"I encourage my fellow Filipinos, magtiwala po tayo sa gobyerno, magtiwala po tayo sa ginagawang bakuna ng mga manufacturers," urged Go.

"Hindi naman po bibili ang ating gobyerno kung mayro'n pong diperensya 'yan. Eh 'yun lang po ang ating susi para unti-unti tayong makabalik sa ating normal na pamumuhay katulad noon," he added.

Go said that trust in the government and concerned officials is necessary for the country to finally recover from the pandemic.

"Kung gusto n'yong bumalik sa normal ang ating pamumuhay, magtiwala po tayo sa gobyerno. Magtiwala tayo kay Pangulong Duterte, magtiwala tayo kay Secretary (Carlito) Galvez at ginagawa naman po ng gobyerno ang lahat sa abot po ng ating makakaya, para sa Pilipino," he ended.