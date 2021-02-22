Press Release

February 22, 2021 MANIFESTATION ON THE APPROVAL OF THE LABOR EDUCATION BILL ON THIRD READING Mr. President and distinguished colleagues: It is not easy to look at the state of our workers this year. The pandemic has caused many of them to be laid-off or to experience pay cuts. Marami po sa ating mga manggagawa ang magsasabing mahirap mag-demand sa kanilang mga labor rights ngayon. Mas mainam na raw pong bawasan ang sweldo nila kesa naman walang trabaho. That's why we thank our colleagues for supporting this measure, especially Senator Pia Cayetano and our good Minority Leader Frank Drilon for perfecting this bill by introducing their amendments. Mahabang proseso po ang edukasyon pero malaki ang magagawa nito para imulat ang ating mga manggagawa at negosyante sa kanilang mga karapatan at obligasyon, may pandemya man po o wala. Mr. President, the very first issue that was raised during our discussion on DOFil was the issue on illegal recruitment. We discovered that one of the reasons why illegal recruitment continues to proliferate is because our kababayans tend to be "willing victims". Consequently, we have a very low conviction rate because the victims also tend to back-out despite letting them know of their rights. Bago po ang pandemya, may mga manggagawang lumapit sa amin, binigyan daw sila ng "notice of termination" ng kanilang employer na walang klarong dahilan. Kung hindi po natin natulungan, naidulog sa DOLE, hindi na sila mabibigyan ng separation pay sa 10 taong pagtatrabaho nila sa kumpanya. Pero dalawa po sa kanila, hindi pa rin makakuha ng maternity leave benefits sa SSS dahil ayaw magbigay ng "Certification of No Claim" ng dati nilang employer. Ngayong may pandemya, maraming manggagawa ang hindi na lang nagrereklamo. Marami ang binawasan ng sweldo pero walang narinig na angal ang kanilang employer. Okay na lang talikuran ang kanilang karapatan basta may trabaho. Still others opted to bring their grievances outside their company doors, flashing plackards and shouting slogans instead of negotiating with their employers. Hindi po iyon tama. Mr. President, we need labor education in our schools to equip both workers and employers with the right labor information so that they will become better partners in attaining and maintaining harmonious labor-management relationships. Our curriculum should help our future workers and employers make deeper and fuller understanding of their labor rights and responsibilities.Kaya po ang papas into on 3rd reading is a step towards that direction. Ang paglalagay po ng "labor education" sa mga standards ng CHED at sa mga Training Regulations ng TESDA ay maggagarantiya na ang ating mga graduates ay employment-ready, well equipped with technical skills and labor skills. Again, thank you Mr. President and my distinguished colleagues for your support to this measure.