Press Release

February 23, 2021 PUBLIC HEARING OF THE SENATE COMMITTEE ON PUBLIC ORDER AND DANGEROUS DRUGS

ON THE NATIONWIDE FIRECRACKER REGULATION BILLS

(February 23, 2021, 10 am)

SENATOR RONALD 'BATO' DELA ROSA

OPENING STATEMENT Magandang araw sa ating lahat! Ang ating pagdinig sa araw na ito ay naglalayon na gawing mas epektibo ang regulasyon ng paputok sa ating bansa. Sa kabila ng pagkakaroon ng ilang mga panukalang batas na may title na "total ban", ay wala pong panukala na nakasalang ngayon na naghihimok na tuluyang ipagbawal ang paggawa, pagbebenta o paggamit ng paputok. {Show pictures of doctors and nurses in hospitals attending to victims of firecracker incidents and firemen suppressing fire caused by firecrackers} Ilan lamang ito sa mga karaniwang napapanood natin sa balita sa tuwing nalalapit na ang Bagong Taon - mga abalang doctor at nurse sa ospital at mga pasyente na biktima ng paputok; kaliwa't kanang sunog sa mga kabahayan na sanhi ng mga bawal na paputok. Ito ang dahilan kung bakit naisabatas ang Republic Act 7183. It was enacted to regulate the sale, manufacture, distribution and use of firecrackers and other pyrotechnic devices to ensure public safety, as well as for the 'enhancement of cultural traditions'. While this may be a good piece of legislation, there have been several appeals to Congress to revisit the twenty-eight (28) year old law, that it should effectively serve its purpose. Public health, public safety and environmental issues surround the proposed amendments to the law. During President Duterte's first year in office, he issued Executive Order No. 28. This allows the use of firecrackers and pyrotechnic devices only in areas designated in the local government units, and only conducted under the supervision of trained and licensed professionals. It is noticeable that with the initial implementation of EO 28, there was a significant 68% decrease of firecracker incidents in the country, compared to the same period of the preceding year. The latest report of the DOH states that with the 85% decrease in fireworks-related injuries for 2021, the age range of those injured as a result of firecracker incidents was between four to fifty three (4-53) years old. What is disturbing is that the most affected age group is between 10 to 14 years old. Gusto ba natin pahawakin ng paputok ang mga bata? Aantayin pa ba natin na isa sa ating mga anak o kapamilya ang maging biktima ng mga paputok? Today's hearing pushes us to imagine Filipino homes and communities, especially our children, free from the threat of fireworks-related injuries and hazardous chemicals. Zero injuries, zero casualties! On the other hand, we are not discounting the role of firecrackers and other pyrotechnic devices in our Filipino tradition of celebration and festivities. Kaya naman po, ang mga panukala natin sa araw na ito ay nagmumungkahi na magkaroon ng designated place at trained individuals na magpapaputok nang ligtas. Katulad po ito ng taunang ginaganap na Philippine International Pyromusical Competition na sinasalihan ng major fireworks makers galing sa iba't ibang bansa. While we push for an effective regulation on the use of firecrackers and other pyrotechnic devices, we should not forget Filipinos who depend on the sale of these goods. Napapanahon na ba para mas pagyabungin ang ating fireworks industry upang tayo ay maging exporter kasama ng China at Brazil? Alternatively, ang DOLE, TESDA, DTI at iba pang ahensya ng gobyerno ay dapat makapaglaan ng programa para sa ating mga kababayang maaaring maapektuhan ng pinaigting na regulasyon. Given that we are still battling the COVID-19 pandemic, there is no piece of legislation too small, if it means safeguarding the health and well-being of our people. After all, it is our mandate to ensure that all Filipinos are safe and healthy. Our government allows and respects customs and traditions as long as they are within the bounds of safety and are not contrary to public policy. However, if there comes a time that some aspects of these traditions and customs become harmful, it would be fitting for our government to step in. All human beings want to find their place under the sun. In the same way, the government would want all of its people to be accommodated and be given a safe place to exist and co-exist. Today, we would like to settle issues and differences and hopefully find an equitable space for all, be it a person doing business or a person just wanting to be safe. We look forward to the insights of our resource persons in this hearing. Thank you.