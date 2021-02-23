Manifestation of Vote of Senator Risa Hontiveros

for COVID-19 Vaccination Program Act of 2021

Hontiveros is co-author

Mr. President, I congratulate the Chairperson, the Senate's leadership, and all our colleagues for acting swiftly on the COVID-19 Vaccination Program.

We worked on it with a sense of purpose and urgency, and we do hope that there will be no more excuses, no more delays for our national government implementers to ensure timely rollout and completion of our COVID-19 vaccine program.

We commend our local government officials and our private sector for their proactive role in our whole-of-government and whole-of-nation approach response to Covid-19, especially in our vaccination program.

Thank you, Mr. President.