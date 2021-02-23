Press Release

February 23, 2021 OPENING STATEMENT OF SENATOR MANUEL "LITO" M. LAPID

ON SENATE BILL NO. 1677

FOOD AND GROCERY DELIVERY SERVICES PROTECTION ACT

Feb 23, 2021 Sa tagapangulo ng Committee on Trade, Commerce and Entrepreneurship na si Senator Aquilino "Koko" Pimentel III, mga kasamang miyembro ng komite, mga resource persons at mga bisita, maraming salamat sa inyong oras na ibinigay upang talakayin ang aking panukalang pagbibigay proteksiyon sa ating mga food and grocery delivery riders. Sa umpisa ng pandemya noong nakaraang taon, mas lalong dumarami ang mga taong napipilitan at mas pinipiling manatili sa kanilang mga tahanan dahil sa takot na mahawaan ng COVID-19 virus at dahil na rin sa mga quarantine regulations na ipinapatupad ng ating pamahalaan. Dahil dito, mas maraming mamamayan ang gumagamit ng mga online delivery services, karamihan para sa mga pagkain at mga pangunahing produkto mula sa ating mga pamilihan. Because of this, food and grocery delivery riders took on a crucial role in our day to day lives especially during the current health crisis. As such, they are being considered as one of the more important front line workers as they provide convenience and access to a large percentage of our population, despite all the health and safety risks they face just to earn a living. Unfortunately, there have been numerous incidents reported in the news that these delivery riders have been exposed to unjustified cancellation of orders and these so-called "fake bookings". These fraudulent acts result to unnecessary burden to our riders considering the fact that they have already advanced or paid the ordered items. To make matters worse, some of these cancelling customers cannot be traced and be held for collection as they use fake names and/or addresses. Kaya naman, isinusulong ko ang panukalang batas na naglalayong bigyan ng proteksiyon ang ating mga food and grocery riders sa pamamagitan ng pag-atas sa kanilang mga kumpanya o mga service providers na magtalaga ng "reimbursement scheme" para sa mga pangyayaring ganito. Kalakip sa itatalagang "reimbursement scheme" ang pagbibigay ng buong halagang inabono ng rider sa mga orders na kinansela, sa ilalim ng isang araw pagkatapos makansela ang order. Ang paghahabol ng bayad sa mga kustomer para sa mga kanseladong orders ay dapat responsibilidad na ng kumpanya o ng service provider. Para maiwasan ang mga ganitong pangyayari kagaya ng mga madalas na pagkakansela o fake orders, inaatasan din ang mga kumpanya o mga service providers na magtalaga ng mas masusing pagkilala sa kanilang mga kustomer. Nais din parusahan sa ilalim ng panukalang batas na ito ang paulit ulit at madalas na pagkansela ng mga orders pagkatapos itong mabayaran ng ating mga riders. Fake bookings and unjustified cancellations of delivery orders despite the payment for such being already advanced or shouldered by the riders amount to outright theft of their hard-earned cash - obtained from plying our roads and streets day in and day out, even in the middle of the pandemic, just to serve the clients of their service providers. It is not just and proper to place the financial burden for this upon the riders. Walang puwang ang mga pang-aapi na dinaranas ng ating mga riders lalo na sa panahong tayong lahat ay dapat nagtutulong-tulong. Kaya naman, hinihiling ko ang suporta ng ating mga kasama dito sa komite para sa panukalang ito. Maraming salamat po.