Press Release

February 24, 2021 POE: END OPPRESSIVE PMVIC SYSTEM Sen. Grace Poe called for an "immediate end" to the "oppressive, anomalous and extraordinarily flawed" privatization of the Motor Vehicle Inspection System (MVIS). In her sponsorship speech on Committee Report No. 184 on the Private Motor Vehicle Inspection Centers (PMVICs), Poe stressed that the implementation of such system which has "far-reaching effects" to all motorists in the country is best left to the jurisdiction of the legislature. The committee report recommended the repeal of the Department of Transportation's (DOTr) Order (DO) 2018-19 and all related issuances that served as the bases for the operation of PMVICs. "Despite the order of the President, the DOTr and LTO (Land Transportation Office) have not yet come out with issuances formalizing the lowered fees and making the MVIC process optional," said Poe. "There will be no definitive relief as long as the original issuances are not repealed pending resolution of the issues hounding the system," she added. Poe cited the "several glaring and serious issues" plaguing the current implementation of the MVIS. "There was a lack of transparency in the accreditation of PMVICs as evidenced by livestreams of the proceedings submitted to the committee where 16 PMVICs were not even mentioned or shown." "Local executives also lamented that they were not consulted prior to the operation of PMVICs in their area. Hence, the LGUs failed to conduct their inspection first. This is the experience of the city of San Fernando, La Union and the province of Calapan, Oriental Mindoro." "There was also a failure to comply with documentary and legal requirements. Nang sinuri ng komite ang mga papeles ng mga authorized PMVICs, lumalabas na kalahati o 12 out of 24 sa mga PMVIC ay walang sapat na capitalization upang makapagpatayo ng isang inspection center na kadalasan ay nagkakahalaga diumano ng P50 milyon. Meanwhile, eight others were registered as sole proprietorships with the DTI which contained no information as to their financial standing." Poe also stressed that the hastily rolled out PMVIC system is violative of the equal protection clause of the Constitution as it mandates an undue requirement on motorists residing in locations where a PMVIC is present, while such obligation is absent for those living in sites where a PMVIC has not yet been set up. "There are also unknown standards of equipment� How did the DOTr evaluate the machines that will inspect the vehicles if they do not even have tech specs? Iba-iba ang makinarya, kaya naman iba-iba rin ang nagiging resulta," Poe added. "Convincing the public of the value of the new MVIS and encouraging them to trust the results paid for with good money would need more than empty assurances that the system is good," Poe emphasized.