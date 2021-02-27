Press Release

February 27, 2021 DELA ROSA TO THE PUBLIC: PNP AND PDEA ARE GIVING THEIR ALL IN DRUG WAR Senator Ronald 'Bato' Dela Rosa assured the public that the Philippine National Police and Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency are doing everything to succeed in the war against illegal drugs and expressed sympathies to both agencies and the families of the law enforcers who lost their lives following the 'misencounter' in Quezon City recently. In a series on interviews on Friday, Dela Rosa, the first PNP Chief under the Duterte administration and architect of the government's war on drugs, expressed sadness about the shootout between the PNP and PDEA on Wednesday night in front of a mall along Commonwealth as he also acknowledged the unyielding efforts of both agencies in resolving the perennial illegal drugs problem in the country. "Malungkot tayo dahil alam mo naman yung anti-drugs campaign is very close to my heart at yung mga unit na yan ay matagal ko nahawakan sa PNP. Matagal akong naging pulis at ang PDEA naman ay palagi natin kasama noon sa anti-drug campaign natin so, malungkot tayo," Dela Rosa said on Friday Morning in an interview with Net25. "Unang-una, gusto kong iparating sa PNP at sa PDEA ang aking pakikiramay sa pagpanaw ng kanilang mga operatiba...Yung dalawa sa PNP ay kilala yun na magagaling, mahuhusay na pulis at marami nang accomplishment pagdating sa laban sa anti-drug campaign. Ako ay nakikiramay sa kanila, at ganun din sa PDEA," Dela Rosa said. The former top cop also reminded the members of the law enforcement units of the government to always do their job properly to avoid mistrust from the public. "At sana gusto ko rin iparating sa kanila na yung ating kampanya, kahit na anong paghihirap, anong pagsisikap na ginawa natin, yung ating pagsasakripisyo para magampanan yung ating mandato ito ay masasayang lamang kapag ito ay in the end tainted with something, with suspicion lalong-lalo na sa publiko so dapat aayusin natin yung ating trabaho," he continued. Dela Rosa also urged the public to remain optimistic and continuously support both the PNP and PDEA in their anti-drugs efforts which aim to end the drug menace and keep Filipinos safe. "At sa publiko naman, kung nakita natin na ganun yung nangyayari...pwede natin tingnan yan both ways ano, pero I encourage you to be optimistic. Nakita natin na sa kanilang pagsisikap na magampanan yung kanilang mandato, sila-sila na lang ang nagkabanaggaan. So hindi po nagpabaya ang inyong kapulisan at yung PDEA na ino-offer po nila ang kanilang buhay para lang sa trabaho na ito. So sana po suportahan natin sila," Dela Rosa said. The Mindanaoan Senator is also optimistic that the recent Quezon City misencounter will be a learning experience for PNP and PDEA and the two agencies will work more closely and harder to succeed in the war on drugs. "They (Chief PNP Debold Sinas and PDEA Director General Wilkins Villanueva) promised to continue with their mandate at saka lalong-lalo na yung kanilang samahan, yung kanilang pagtutulungan sa masawata itong illegal drug problem," Dela Rosa said in an another interview over DZBB. "So wala akong nakikitang problema, itutuloy nila yung kanilang trabaho. Hindi yung nanlalamig or hihinto, madi-discourage. Hindi naman sa nakikita ko. Lalong-lalo na yung mga leader nila si General Sinas at saka si General Villanueva, talagang nakikita naman natin na seryoso sila na ipagpatuloy at lalo na paigtingin yung kanilang coordination learning from this experience. Yan ang nakikita ko, hindi ito hihinto. Patuloy ito," Dela Rosa said in closing.