Dispatch from Crame No. 1,038:

Sen. Leila M. de Lima on Duterte's Inaction vis-à-vis PAO Chief Persida Acosta

2/27/21

Mr. Duterte, why can't you discipline PAO Chief Persida Acosta for having caused this grand mess? Delayed supply of vaccines due to suppliers' insistence on an indemnity agreement and prevailing vaccine scare--both flowing from the Persida-induced Dengvaxia controversy via her dubious claims about said anti-dengue vaccine.

Answer: Like your inaction on the shenanigans of Vitaliano Aguirre and Sandra Cam, you simply cannot afford to discredit Acosta. She, like Aguirre and Cam, along with other creeps like Ferdinand Topacio, has faithfully served as an operator and witness handler in your obsessive "Destroy de Lima" campaign, pressuring and coercing would-be witnesses, soliciting false testimony from them and parading them before the kangaroo House Justice Committee hearings. That's the truth.

What a vile President! Setting aside national interest in favor of his own personal, diabolical ends.