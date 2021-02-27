Press Release

February 27, 2021 Bong Go says whole-of-nation approach necessary for the success of the national COVID-19 vaccination program As the country's first batch of vaccines is set to arrive on Sunday, Senator Christopher "Bong" Go has emphasized the importance of a whole-of-nation approach to ensure the success of the national vaccination program. Commending the local government of Dagupan City in Pangasinan for their readiness to purchase vaccines for their residents, Go said that the national and local governments are prepared to undertake the rollout of the COVID-19 vaccines. "Ako po, I commend Mayor Bryan Lim dahil nauna po kaagad at handa ang ating city government sa pagbili ng bakuna," Go said during his monitoring visit to the Malasakit Center in Region 1 Medical Center in Dagupan City on Friday, February 26. "Ang ibig sabihin, nandyan ang pera, ready tayo. Nandyan ang pagro-rollout sa pakikipagtulungan ng national government with the local government ay ready na po," he added. Despite readiness for the vaccine rollout, Go said that the government has been having a hard time closing vaccine deals with manufacturers because richer countries are the first ones in line for the vaccines. He then suggested to President Rodrigo Duterte to maximize diplomatic relations to expedite the vaccine rollout. "Ang problema po ngayon dahil ang mayayamang bansa po ang nauuna parati sa supply, so nakausap ko si Pangulo and I suggested kung pwede pong itong foreign relations, ibig sabihin ang pakikipag-usap po sa ibang bansa, sa mga diplomats," Go said. "I suggested to the President na tulungan ni (Foreign Affairs) Secretary (Teddy) Locsin at Finance Secretary (Carlos) Dominguez, si Secretary (Carlito) Galvez para mapabilis ang pagbibili ng bakuna at makarating na po dito sa ating bansa," he added. Go said that while enough funds for the vaccines are ready, the arrival date of the COVID-19 jabs is yet to be determined. "Nandiyan na ang pera, nandiyan na ang order, different LGUs na po ang nag-o-order. Pero kelan darating, mismo po ang COVAX ay 'di pa po sila nakaka-assure kung kelan darating ang bakuna dito sa ating bansa. Walang assurance ang petsa," he explained. While waiting for the vaccines, Go urged all levels of government to help each other in building the confidence of the public in the vaccines and ensure a successful rollout. "So, tulungan lang po tayo dito. Ang importante po, ang rollout ay tuluy-tuloy, not only rollout, get the confidence of the people, kailangan makuha ang kumpiyansa," Go said. "Nakita n'yo naman kanina tinanong ko, halos walang nagtaas ng kamay na gustong magpabakuna. Dahil takot at gusto ng Pilipino mauna muna kayo," he added. Go, then, repeated that he and Duterte are willing to be vaccinated in public to boost the vaccine confidence of Filipinos. "Kaya kami ni Pangulong Duterte, nagbo-boluntaryo kami, not because prayoridad kami, prayoridad po natin ang mahihirap," Go said. "Kapag napatunayan nating safe at epektibo at kunin natin ang kumpiyansa para sumunod din sila. So, kaming mga opisyales ipapakita namin ito po ang tanging susi lamang, ang tanging solusyon lamang sa problema natin ay bakuna lamang," he added.