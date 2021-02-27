Tolentino: LGUs can now accept COVID-19 vaccine donations from other LGUs, private sector

Senator Francis "Tol" N. Tolentino today lauded the swift passage of the "COVID-19 Vaccination Program Act," which was signed into law by President Rodrigo Duterte yesterday.

The law will expedite the procurement and administration of COVID-19 vaccines.

The law also allows LGUs to accept donations of COVID-19 vaccines from fellow LGUs and private entities, which Tolentino proposed during Senate deliberations.

Under the newly signed law, the donated vaccines must be registered with the Philippine Food and Drug Administration (FDA) as proven by a valid Emergency Use Authorization (EUA), and cleared by the FDA before they could be accepted by the LGU.

After acceptance, the donation must then be reported to the Department of Health (DOH) and the National Task Force Against COVID-19 (NTF).

The Senator said this will allow well-off LGUs to donate part of their COVID-19 vaccine supply to poor LGUs which don't have enough funds to procure vaccines for their citizens.

The Senator said the new law will not change existing laws on donations, particularly the provisions of the Civil Code of the Philippines, but will just be a temporary and time-bound measure.