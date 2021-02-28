|
Press Release
February 28, 2021
Coco Levy Act to benefit 3.5M Filipino farmers and spur the development of our coconut industry
President Rodrigo Duterte's signing into law of a measure that seeks to create a trust fund for coconut farmers through the selling of assets procured through the coco levy fund would benefit the country's 3.5 million coconut farmers from 68 coconut producing provinces owning not more than five hectares, for the last 10 years said Sen. Cynthia A. Villar
"The coconut farmers are the poorest in the country. They earn only about P1,500 a month. This fund which rightfully belongs to the coconut farmers, should be plowed back to them for their own direct benefit," also said Villar, chairperson of the Senate committee on Agriculture and Food.
Villar, principal sponsor of Senate Bill No. 1396 or the "Coconut Farmers and Industry Trust Fund Act," stressed this law is in consonance with the declared policy of the state to consolidate the benefits due to coconut farmers and to expedite their delivery to attain increased incomes for them and to alleviate poverty and achieve social equality.
She hopes this law will finally resolve the decades-old issue surrounding the coco levy fund. She said it will carry out its two-pronged goal--to help coconut farmers and develop the coconut industry.
Under Senate Bill 1396, which was adopted by the House of Representative government is mandated to turn over P75 billion cash of the coconut levy assets in the next five years to create a trust fund for our coconut farmers.
Immediately after the passage of the bill into law, Villar said the Bureau of Treasury (BTr) shall transfer P10 billion to the trust fund and for the succeeding years, according to the following schedule:
P10 billion in the second year;
P15 billion, third year;
P15 billion, fourth year;
and P25 billion, fifth year.
Furthermore, she said fhe trust fund will be augmented with all proceeds of privatization or disposition of the Coconut Levy Assets remitted directly by the BTr and the Privatization and Management Office.
Senator Villar said P5B of the trust fund will be used upon enactment of the law for the following programs. In addition to the programs of the Philippine Coconut Authority which will be given a separate budget. The minimum disbursement per year will be P5B but it can be bigger.
LIVELIHOOD AND INCREASED INCOME- 54%
CREDIT - 10%
INFRA - 10%
EDUCATION - 16%
HEALTH - 10%
Under the measure, the Philippine Coconut Authority Board (PCA) has been reconstituted and strengthened to ensure the participation of coconut farmers in the crafting and implementation of the Coconut Farmers and Industry Development Plan.
The PCA Board shall be composed of the Secretaries of the Departments of Agriculture (as chairperson), Trade and Industry, Budget and Management, Finance, and DOST and PCA, and three farmer-representatives from Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao.
|
