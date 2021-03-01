Press Release

March 1, 2021 Bong Go says PRRD, key officials will be vaccinated not because they are priority, but to allay fears and boost public confidence on safety and efficacy of COVID-19 vaccines Senator Christopher "Bong" Go expressed his willingness to be vaccinated together with President Rodrigo Duterte in public to demonstrate the vaccines' safety and efficacy. "It's not a question anymore if the President is willing to be vaccinated in public or not because we all want to be vaccinated. We are doing this not because we are priority. Gagawin po namin ito para ipakita sa publiko na dapat magtiwala tayo sa bakuna," Go said during a radio interview on Sunday, February 28. "Sabay po kami magpapabakuna, in public po, at inaantay nalang namin, pinagpipilian ng kanyang doktor kung ano pong bakuna ang pwede sa kanyang edad na pwede sa kanyang kalusugan," he added. Go said that once Duterte's physician has recommended a vaccine, they will be inoculated together in public. "Once meron na pong napili, willing kami sabay in public na magpabakuna," he said. Go also shared that several public officials have agreed to be vaccinated in public to allay apprehensions about getting inoculated due to safety concerns. "Meron po tayong opisyales na nagboluntaryong magpabakuna headed by Secretary (Carlito) Galvez at Secretary Vince Dizon ," Go said. Go said that vaccine czar Secretary Carlito Galvez Jr. and Deputy Chief Implementer of the National Task Force Against COVID-19 Vince Dizon are willing to be inoculated with the Sinovac vaccine. Metropolitan Manila Development Authority Chair Benjamin "Benhur" Abalos Jr. has likewise volunteered to be inoculated. "In fact, Chairman Benhur Abalos of the MMDA also informed me that he is willing to be vaccinated," he added. Go said that only the success of the vaccination program can restore normalcy in the country. "'Wag po kayong matakot sa bakuna, matakot po kayo sa COVID-19," Go urged the public. "Kailangan natin ipakita sa publiko na ang bakuna ay dapat pagkatiwalaan. Ang bakuna ang tanging susi o solusyon sa ating pagbabalik sa normal nating pamumuhay," added Go. The Senator acknowledged that many frontliners remain hesitant but stressed that medical and other frontline workers must be prioritized in the vaccination in order to preserve the healthcare system. "Dapat pangalagaan natin 'yung buhay at kalusugan ng bawat Pilipino, especially sa laban na ito dahil sila nga 'yung ating isinabak sa gyerang ito�Ibig sabihin, kumbaga sa military, bibigyan natin sila ng sapat na armas sa gyera na ito," he explained. On Sunday, February 28, Go joined President Duterte at the Villamor Air Base in Pasay City to personally witness the arrival of the 600,000 Sinovac vaccine doses donated by the Chinese government. He said that the arrival of vaccines is also a testament to the Philippines' strong diplomatic relations with other countries and multilateral organizations. "Pinatulong na ni Pangulo Duterte si Secretary [Teodoro] Locsin at Secretary [Carlos] Dominguez na makipag-usap, makipag-network sa kanilang [mga] counterpart para ma follow-up kaagad ang pagre-release ng kanilang bakuna. Si Secretary Galvez ay pupunta ng India dahil malaki ang supplier sa India. Bulto ang kaya nilang i-supply," disclosed Go. He reassured everyone the vaccine rollout will be continuous and that as soon as the first doses arrive, they will be available to priority groups. "Tuloy-tuloy po ito�.ang importante gusto ni Pangulo na ilagay ang mga bakuna sa strategic places. Sa Miyerkules ay ilalagay sa Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center sa Cebu at Biyernes naman [sa Southern Philippines Medical Center] sa Davao," specified Go. "Gusto ni Pangulo�umpisa na kaagad kinabukasan pagbabakuna para makita ng buong bansa na talagang nag uumpisa na [ang rollout]," he added. Moreover, Go, who is the Chair of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, reminded the public to remain vigilant against fake news and misinformation amid the ongoing COVID-19 crisis. He advised everyone to rely on verified information from authorities and health experts, especially regarding the safety and efficacy of vaccines as the national vaccination rollout is underway with the arrival of the first batch of vaccines this week. "Huwag kayong maniwala sa mga peke... Alam mo 'yung mga fake news na 'yan na nananakot, eh, hindi po makakatulong 'yan. Papaano tayo babalik sa normal nating pamumuhay, paano mabubuksan 'yung ekonomiya, paano bubuksan 'yung mga klase? Bakuna lang po ang tanging susi," Go explained. "Lahat naman sa buong mundo, ang bakuna lang po ang solusyon. Nakita naman natin, vaccination po (ang ginagawa) sa buong mundo," he added. To allay fears and boost public confidence, Go urged the government to heighten its information campaign as the successful vaccine rollout is key for the country to return to normalcy. "Paigtingin po natin ang ating information campaign, ang ating education campaign na tanging bakuna lamang po ang susi at solusyon dito sa problemang ito," Go said. Meanwhile, Go explained that the turnover ceremonies during the arrival of COVID-19 vaccines in the country symbolizes the start of the country's vaccine rollout and is a show of gratitude to the countries that helped the Philippines secure the vaccines. "Ang pag-welcome sa mga bakuna na darating sa bansa ay simbolo ito ng ating pasasalamat sa mga bansang tumutulong sa atin upang muling makabangon sa COVID-19 na nagpahirap sa marami sa atin. Gusto natin mapaabot na personal ang pasasalamat sa kanilang pakiisa at pagtulong sa ating bansa," Go explained.