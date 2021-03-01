Press Release

March 1, 2021 PRRD to review proposed nationwide MGCQ based on 'good science' once vaccine rollout has commenced, says Bong Go With the arrival of the country's first batch of COVID-19 vaccines, Senator Christopher "Bong" Go said that President Rodrigo Duterte will be carefully studying again the proposed nationwide shift to the modified general community quarantine (MGCQ) with the help of experts. During an interview on Sunday, February 28, Go said that Duterte has regularly been reviewing the community quarantine policy in the country upon the advice of experts. "The President will be carefully studying with the help of experts. Based on good science (ang) decision ni Pangulo," Go said during the interview. "Ever since, regular naman na nagre-review ang Pangulo upon the advice of experts," he added. Go said that once the President has seen the start of the vaccine rollout, he will be more open to the idea of further easing quarantine restrictions to reopen the rest of the economy. "Sabi ni Pangulo, once na nakita na natin na nag-umpisa na ang vaccine rollout at magiging successful po ito sa susunod na linggo ay bukas na po ang Pangulo sa pagbubukas pa lalo ng ekonomiya," Go said. "Dahan-dahan naman po ang pagbababa sa MGCQ. Dahan-dahan dahil delikado pa rin po habang nandiyan ang COVID-19. Palaging iniisip ni Pangulong Duterte ang buhay at kalusugan ng bawat Pilipino. Unahin natin ang kalusugan at buhay ng bawat Pilipino," he added. Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said in an announcement that Duterte has approved the recommendation of the Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Diseases to place Apayao, Baguio City, Kalinga, Metro Manila, Mountain Province, Batangas, Tacloban City, Iligan City, Davao City and Lanao del Sur under GCQ until March 31. The rest of the country, meanwhile, will be under MGCQ. As for the conduct of physical classes, President Duterte said he is not yet open to allow face-to-face classes. Go suggested to consider it in the next school year when it is already safe and vaccination has commenced. This will also give education institutions, authorities and students time to prepare. "Ibig sabihin, bigyan muna natin ang DepEd ng panahon para mag-prepare sa next school year. Importante masimulan na ang vaccine rollout," he added. The first batch of COVID-19 vaccines arrived in the country on Sunday. Go said that the Philippine government has always worked on a rational mix of vaccines to ensure not only choices but safest vaccine rollout.