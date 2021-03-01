Press Release

March 1, 2021 DELIBERATE OR GROSS NEGLIGENCE?

HONTIVEROS WANTS PROBE TO AVOID FUTURE LAW ENFORCEMENT 'MISENCOUNTERS' Senator Risa Hontiveros has filed a Senate Resolution, in aid of legislation, urging the Committee on Public Order and Dangerous drugs to investigate current law enforcement procedures and protocols to avoid another 'misencounter', similar to the recent shootout at Ever Gotesco between officers of the Philippine National Police and agents of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency. "May kinalaman ba ang ibang opisyal ng PNP o ng PDEA sa kalakal ng ilegal na droga? Saang banda ito naging misencounter? We must find out now. We need to know if the incident was a simple 'misencounter' caused by gross negligence, or if it resulted from deliberate unlawful acts committed by either the police officers or the PDEA agents involved," Hontiveros said. "May pagkakasala ba sa batas ang operasyong ginawa ng ilan sa mga opisyal natin? Hindi kaya lantarang nagbebenta talaga ang ilan sa kanila ng ilegal na droga? We, in the Senate, are well within our rights to investigate this further, especially that the details are still murky," the senator added. In PSR No. 667, the senator cited National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) chief Maj. Gen. Vicente Danao Jr., who had said his office would investigate if a "sell-bust" really occurred, as such an operation is not allowed. "Kung 'sell-bust' nga, ibig sabihin, nagkunwaring sellers ang mga opisyal natin, klarong ilegal ang ginawa nila. Dapat hindi na ito mangyari ulit. Hindi magandang ehemplo sa publiko na kung sino pa ang nagpapatupad ng batas, sila pa ang unang lumalabag," Hontiveros said. Additionally, in a speech before the United Nations Human Rights Council, Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra had admitted that law enforcement protocols were not observed in police anti-narcotics operations which led to deaths. Sec. Guevarra had also said that the filing of administrative and criminal charges had been recommended against "scores" of police officers. "Tuldukan na natin ang walang saysay na patayan. This has become a trend, when it shouldn't be. Let's not wait for more deaths before we clean up not only our law enforcement protocols, but also and more especially, our law enforcement officers," Hontiveros concluded.