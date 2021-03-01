POE ON ARRIVAL OF COVID-19 VACCINES:

The euphoria over the first shipment of the COVID-19 vaccines should be matched with a clear sight on a systematic rollout of the inoculation process.

In making available the vaccine to health workers and other priority sectors, let us not forget our PUV drivers and others workers in the transportation sector, who are key to our economic comeback.

Over the past months under lockdown, transportation workers have been the lifeline of our communities. They have ferried workers to offices, delivered food to homes and helped keep the continuous flow of goods of businesses.

Drivers along with the other groups in the priority list—senior citizens, teachers, OFWs, essential staff, frontline workers, indigent population—need the protection against the virus most because of their situation as we embark on the road to the new normal.