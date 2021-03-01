Press Release

March 1, 2021 Senate honors Pasig Mayor for International Anticorruption award The Senate today adopted a resolution commending and honoring Pasig City Mayor Victor Ma. Regis Nubla Sotto, popularly known as Vico Sotto, for being recognized by the U.S. State Department as one of the 12 "International Anticorruption Champions." Senate Resolution No. 657, introduced by Sen. Manuel "Lito" Lapid, was adopted in consideration with Senate Resolution No. 660, authored by Senate President Vicente Sotto III and Sen. Panfilo Lacson. In his sponsorship speech, Lacson said Mayor Sotto has set the bar high in public service. He said Pasigueños are fortunate to have a leader who "embodies wise thoughts, prudent actions and selfless intentions to advance the well-being of his constituents." The U.S State Department said Mayor Sotto is a standard -bearer of a new generation of Philippine politicians who prioritize anti-corruption and transparency in their election campaigns and in the office. "This recognition by the U.S. State Department bestowed upon Mayor Vico Sotto, the only Filipino public servant in the roster of honorees, meaningfully uplifts the morale and dignity of the Filipino people amid the challenging times of global pandemic," Sotto and Lacson said in their resolution. Sotto lauded his nephew and godson for accomplishing the things he did despite being relatively new in the political arena. Sotto said the young mayor's accomplishments are truly impressive and laudable. "His new and fresh perspective have led to many positive changes in the local government of Pasig City... like saving billions for the city government coffers as a result of transparent bidding, 140 percent in the increase in salary of health aides and the regularization of contractual workers who had been serving the government for more than 20 years," Sotto said in his co-sponsorship speech. "And now by reason of his earnest efforts against corruption and his commitment to transparency initiatives, Mayor Vico received a recognition awarded by the U.S. State Department. This has brought optimism in a government where corruption is the norm and goodness and honesty are the exceptions," he added. Undeniably, Sotto said, Mayor Vico is a true leader in words as well as in deeds. He said the young mayor exemplified the true essence of a public service, which is selflessly serving others and not himself. "To my nephew and godson, I already knew from the start that you are destined for greater heights. Your journey is still long and your tasks are many, if not endless. But with your current unparalleled achievements, I am certain that there is nothing that you cannot accomplish," Sotto said. According to the resolution, Mayor Sotto has been steadfast in his commitment to rid corruption by eliminating kickbacks in the awarding of city contracts. He established a 24/7 public information and complaints hotline for the purpose. The young mayor also involved civil society organizations in the city's budgeting and policymaking He mandated at least a 10 percent reduction in the value of city government contracts, a measure intended to reduce bribery in the contract awarding process. The resolution also lauded Mayor Sotto for his proactive and innovative approach amid the coronavirus pandemic.