Gov't should match frontliners' heroism with vaccine offensive

It is said to be the first shot in our nation's counterattack against the virus.

That it was given to Dr. Gap Legaspi, ground commander of the biggest COVID-19 hospital, only underscores the moral responsibility of this government to support the continuing heroism of our frontliners with a vaccine offensive.

It is also government's duty to broaden the vaccine source. Hindi lang galing sa isang bansa, pero sa buong mundo. The best vaccines the best human minds had developed.

The vaccines have arrived as we are letting our people go out of their towns freely. Our vaccine arsenal should then grow as fast as we are allowing people to move around unrestricted. Without vaccines, the virus will be faster and smarter than us.

The newly signed COVID-19 Vaccination Program Act brings big business to the bakuna drive—not to profit, but to use their massive wealth in vaccinating as many people as fast as possible.

With many sectors now enlisted in vaccine procurement and administration, the national government should lead from the front and not from the rear.