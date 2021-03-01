Statement of Senator Joel Villanueva on the roll out of the government's vaccination program:

1,000 shots given, 100 million more to go. The journey of a hundred million shots begins with a single jab.

But today's events shouldn't be seen as a mere symbolic start but as the start of something sustained, without let up, and in numbers increasing by the week.

For that is how we can meaningfully mark the first year of the lockdown on March 15, by demonstrating our will to end Covid's reign of terror, one injection at a time.

Sa ganun din pong pamamaraan natin mabibigyang parangal at saysay ang matinding sakripisyo ng ating mga medical frontliners.

We can honor them more by providing them with more vaccines to choose from which our government should provide them and our people.