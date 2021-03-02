Press Release

March 2, 2021 Senate resolution calls for pilot test of localized, limited face-to-face classes in low-risk areas - Gatchalian To avert further learning losses and other adverse social, developmental, and health costs linked to prolonged school closures, Senator Win Gatchalian and five of his colleagues have filed a resolution calling for the immediate launch of pilot tests of localized and limited face-to-face classes in low-risk areas. Senate Resolution No. 668 recommends that the pilot tests start in 1,065 public schools nationwide identified by the Department of Education (DepEd) in its risk assessment. The resolution adds that the pilot tests, which should follow the most stringent mitigation measures and health protocols, will help the DepEd gather on-the-ground evidence and design its framework for the safe reopening of schools. The resolution's co-authors are Senators Maria Lourdes "Nancy" Binay, Francis "Kiko" Pangilinan, Grace Poe, Pia Cayetano, Joel Villanueva, and Sonny Angara. While studies abroad show that schools are not the source of COVID-19 outbreaks, Gatchalian cited the need to gather local evidence that will give reassurance to learners, parents, and other stakeholders in the education sector. A global study of 191 countries, for instance, showed that there is no association between school status and COVID-19 infection rates in the community. The United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) also emphasized that the return to in-person classes is possible as long as mitigation measures such as the wearing of face masks, physical distancing, and increased room ventilation, among others, are observed. Despite DepEd's efforts to foster learning continuity while face-to-face classes are still not allowed, the quality of distance learning is still hounded by challenges such as limited preparations for educators, parents, and learners. Unreliable and expensive information and communications technology (ICT) services is another one of the gaps exposed in the rollout of blended learning. To prevent adult-to-adult transmission in schools, the senators also recommended the prioritization of teachers in the COVID-19 vaccination rollout. According to the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF), the Philippines is the only country in the East and Asia Pacific Region where schools have remained closed since March 2020.