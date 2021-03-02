Press Release

March 2, 2021 No politics in getting access to COVID-19 vaccines, assures Bong Go Senator Christopher "Bong" Go emphasized that every Filipino will be given access to COVID-19 vaccines with consideration to the order of priority of sectors as determined by authorities and health experts. He also assured that the vaccination program is based on science and not politics, especially when it comes to providing access to those who need them. "Wala pong problema, alam niyo po itong bakunang ito ay para po ito sa lahat ng Pilipino, mapa-kritiko ka man o mahal niyo man kami," Go said during a radio interview on Sunday, February 28. The Senator guaranteed that the government treats everyone equally regardless of their political views. "Ulitin ko, mahal niyo man kami o hindi, para po ito sa Pilipino, pantay-pantay po tayo na Pilipino," Go assured. Rather than play the blame game, Go urged all government detractors to instead, work with the government so the country may immediately recover from the pandemic. "Dapat po magkaisa tayo at huwag na tayong magsisihan sa panahong ito dahil ang importante po ay malagpasan natin itong krisis na ito," Go said. Acknowledging their democratic right to dissent, Go said that it is all right to criticize the government as long as they do not spread misinformation or fake news. "Ako po, masaya na po ako kapag malagpasan natin itong krisis na ito dahil patuloy po kayong mag-criticize po muli," he said. "Ito naman po, this is democracy po. Karapatan niyo pong batikusin ang ating gobyerno, basta totoo lang po ang gagawin niyong information, totoo lang po," Go added. Go said that spreading misinformation will only bring confusion and does not help in the country's efforts against COVID-19. "Huwag kayong magpakalat ng disinformation dahil hindi po 'yan makakatulong sa ating mga kababayan," he said. The Senator, on Sunday, witnessed the arrival from China and turnover of 600,000 Sinovac vaccines in Pasay City with President Rodrigo Duterte. On board a Chinese military plane, People's Liberation Army Air Force Xian Y-20, the vaccines are donations from the People's Republic of China to the Philippines. The Senator called the vaccine donations "a testament of our friendship and cooperation between the Philippines and China during these difficult times." He added that the vaccines "will also jumpstart the vaccination program of our government." "Our government, our Team Philippines, is working very hard to secure the delivery of subsequent batches of vaccines. Sana po ay tuluy-tuloy na po ito," he added. Earlier, Go also expressed his willingness to be vaccinated together with Duterte in public once the President's doctors have recommended a vaccine suitable to his age and state of health. "Once meron na pong napili, willing kami sabay in public na magpabakuna," he assured.