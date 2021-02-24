Press Release

March 2, 2021 Senate honors 'Ayong' The Senate on Monday, March 1, 2021, adopted a resolution expressing its sympathy and condolences on the death of former Cavite Gov. Erineo "Ayong" Maliksi. In Senate Resolution No. 664 authored by. Sen. Richard Gordon, Maliksi was described as "one of the proud sons of Cavite," the "Land of the Brave." Upon motion of Senate Majority Leader Juan Miguel Zubiri, there being no objection, all senators were made co-authors of the resolution. Gordon said that Maliksi, a former Imus mayor, vice-mayor and congressman, was a "true public servant who dedicated half of his life in the service of his people." Maliksi first served as chief of police of Imus before getting elected to local office. Fellow Caviteño Sen. Ramon Bong Revilla Jr. described the late governor as "brave, reliable and resolute," a brand of a true Caviteño. He said Maliksi had never failed in his passion to be an able leader and a true public servant. "We may have taken different paths, but deep in my heart, I know we have only one goal in mind - that is to serve our fellow Caviteños to the best of our abilities," Revilla said. Also a Caviteño, Sen. Francis Tolentino described Maliksi as the great father of Cavite. Tolentino recalled that while, in some point of their political life, they parted ways, Maliksi posted Tolentino's campaign sticker on his car when the latter was running for senator during the 2019 midterm elections. "Rest in peace, Gov. Maliksi. You will always be remembered by the entire province, and even by the country for having been an exemplary local government official," Tolentino said. Sen. Francis Pangilinan described Maliksi as "a gentleman, humble, coming from the old school of politics who is straightforward and with word of honor," and a stalwart of the Liberal Party. He said he was adopted son by the former governor when he worked as a full-time farmer in Alfonso, Cavite. Sen. Ronald "Bato" Dela Rosa, who also asked to be made co-author and co-sponsor of the resolution, said, "Gov. Ayong Maliksi was a very good friend of mine. He was a very helpful person and he considered me as his adopted son in the province of Cavite, being my second home next to Davao." Maliksi died February 24, 2021. He was 82. Maliksi had been in public office for nearly 40 years. A protege of the late Cavite governor Juanito Remulla, he was vice mayor of Imus from 1980 to 1986, then its mayor from 1988 to 1998. He was second district congressman from 1998 to 2001 and from 2010 to 2013, and Cavite governor from 2001 to 2010. The last post he held was chair of the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office from 2015 to 2016.