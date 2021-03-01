Press Release

March 1, 2021 Senate President Vicente Sotto III

Sponsorship Speech: SRN 660 - Honoring and Commending

Mayor Victor Ma. Regis "Vico" Sotto Sana all. Like any millennial, and even those who are not, would normally say when one is hopeful that a pleasant situation that happened to another would likewise happen to them. These are the exact words that people usually utter when they talk about Mayor Victor Ma. Regis "Vico" Sotto since his election as Pasig City Mayor in 2019. Sana all taga Pasig, sana all katulad ni Mayor Vico Sotto. What he has accomplished as someone who is relatively new in the political arena is truly impressive and laudable, to say the least. No wonder a lot would really say "sana all." While youngness or youth is sometimes being used against someone in the position as it is being equated to immaturity and inexperience, Mayor Vico has proven otherwise. His new and fresh perspectives have led to many positive changes in the local government of Pasig City - like, saving billions from the city government's coffers as a result of transparent bidding, 140% increase in the salary of health aides, and regularization of contractual workers who have been serving the government for more than 20 years, just to name few. And now, by reason of his earnest efforts against corruption and his commitment to transparency initiatives, Mayor Vico received a recognition awarded by the U.S. State Department as one of the International Anti-Corruption Champions. This has brought optimism in a government where corruption is the norm, and goodness and honesty are the exceptions. With all the negativities brought about by the global pandemic, this award has been a ray of hope not only for the Pasigueños but for all the Filipino people as well. As one writer has aptly put it - "The true mark of a leader is the willingness to stick with a bold course of action — an unconventional business strategy, a unique product-development roadmap, a controversial marketing campaign — even as the rest of the world wonders why you're not marching in step with the status quo. In other words, real leaders are happy to zig while others zag. They understand that in an era of hyper-competition and non-stop disruption, the only way to stand out from the crowd is to stand for something special." Undeniably, Mayor Vico is a true leader in words and deeds. He exemplifies the true essence of public service - which is selflessly serving others and not himself, a complete dedication to the people, and creating a difference in the process. He is not marching in step with what is customary. He opted to zig while others zag. He continuously stand for something special. Mayor Vico, my dear inaanak, I already knew from the start that you are destined for greater heights. Your journey is still long, and your tasks are many, if not endless. But with your current unparalleled achievements, I'm certain that there is nothing you cannot accomplish. And to echo what Dr. Seuss said - "You're off to great places. Today is your day. Your mountain is waiting. So, get on your way."