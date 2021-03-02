Villanueva: Economy can recover only if workers vaccinated

Senator Joel Villanueva pressed for the vaccination of workers as soon as possible, saying it was the only way for the economy to recover.

In an interview with RMN radio station on Tuesday, Villanueva, chair of the Senate labor committee, said he moved for the inclusion of workers in the vaccination program's "priority lane" because he knew that unless workers were given back their jobs, the economy will have a difficult time recovering.

"We believe that we will be able to recover only if our workers are protected," Villanueva said.

"Protected workers equals jobs," he said.

Government data showed that up to 17 million workers lost their jobs at the height of ECQ from March to April.

Villanueva said millions of families suffered economically because of the pandemic. "This is unacceptable," Villanueva said.

He said there was only one thing needed for the country to get back on its feet: "Work, work, work."

The vaccination program, Villanueva said, has been stripped of obstacles in sourcing and procurement of supplies by the law that Congress passed and which President Duterte signed recently.

"We increased the role of local government units and the private sector," Villanueva said.

"We are removing all excuses from those fond of excuses," Villanueva said.